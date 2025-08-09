News 9

Concerns over denuclearization

입력 2025.08.09 (00:03)

[Anchor]

It appears that North Korea and the United States are engaging in exploratory talks.

While dialogue would be a welcome development, concerns are growing over possible cracks in the principle of denuclearization and the prospect of so-called “Korea passing.”

Kim Ki-hwa reports.

[Report]

As both North Korea and the U.S. express willingness to talk, the main sticking point remains “complete denuclearization.”

The “new path” demanded by Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the North's ruling party's Central Committee, essentially means recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power and engaging in arms reduction talks.

In other words, Pyongyang wants to keep its nuclear arsenal while securing economic and diplomatic benefits through negotiations with the U.S.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: “What North Korea is likely aiming for is to be politically recognized, at least partially, as a nuclear state, while at the same time improving relations. That would be the maximum outcome they hope for.”]

For Washington, which is concerned about global nuclear proliferation, such a demand is difficult to accept.

The U.S. continues to stress North Korea’s denuclearization, and the core of the recently reiterated “Singapore Statement” is also “complete denuclearization.”

However, some analysts say Washington could still attempt a “small deal,” such as opening dialogue through humanitarian issues like the repatriation of war remains, and prioritizing the dismantlement of ICBMs capable of threatening the U.S. mainland.

[Park Won-gon/Professor of North Korean Studies, Ewha Womans University: “Complete denuclearization of North Korea is unrealistic, and even within the Trump administration there are voices saying past negotiations have been ineffective. At present, there’s clearly more emphasis on military deterrence.”]

There are also concerns that this could mean the principle of denuclearization could weaken, and under North Korea’s "hostile two-state” stance, our government could be sidelined in U.S.–North Korea talks.

The South Korean government says it remains open to dialogue with the North for a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue and actively supports the resumption of U.S.–North Korea talks. The matter is also expected to be discussed at the upcoming South Korea–U.S. summit later this month.

This is Kim Ki-hwa for KBS News.

