Case built for Kim's detention

Ahead of next Tuesday’s court hearing on the detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the special counsel team is reinforcing its arguments and evidence to prove the need for detention.



Lee Hyung-kwan reports on the basis laid out in the warrant request.



[Report]



The warrant request is about 20 pages long.



Compared to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first warrant request of more than 150 pages and the second of about 60 pages, it is relatively short.



It is seen as a strategy to select only key charges with evidence of Kim’s involvement, to increase the chances of detention.



Three charges are listed in the warrant, each supported by various physical evidence.



In the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, a recorded phone call contains indications that Kim was aware of the manipulation.



The special counsel team estimates about 800 million won as criminal proceeds from Kim’s actions.



On the nomination interference allegation, there is an audio file in which former President Yoon and Kim talk with Myung Tae-kyun about the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



In the “Shaman Geon Jin-Unification Church lobbying” case, investigators secured a text message in which the shaman said he delivered the diamond necklace "well to the First Lady” and that “she was surprised because it was big.”



[Mr. Jeong/Deputy Director, Unification Church Cheonmuwon: “(Were you also involved in giving luxury gifts to Kim Keon-hee?) ….”]



The necklace, worth about 60 million won and worn by Kim during the 2022 NATO trip, was said to have been lost, but was later found at a relative’s home.



The special counsel team sees this as a “possibility of evidence destruction.”



The explanation for the necklace’s origin changed several times—from “borrowed from an acquaintance,” to “a fake,” to “a gift from my mother.”



In addition, with former President Yoon, considered an accomplice, refusing both questioning and arrest, the team says the investigation could be hindered if Kim also stays out of contact.



The warrant request also reportedly states that Kim could flee, citing her past hospitalization.



KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



