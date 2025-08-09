News 9

Case built for Kim's detention

입력 2025.08.09 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ahead of next Tuesday’s court hearing on the detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the special counsel team is reinforcing its arguments and evidence to prove the need for detention.

Lee Hyung-kwan reports on the basis laid out in the warrant request.

[Report]

The warrant request is about 20 pages long.

Compared to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first warrant request of more than 150 pages and the second of about 60 pages, it is relatively short.

It is seen as a strategy to select only key charges with evidence of Kim’s involvement, to increase the chances of detention.

Three charges are listed in the warrant, each supported by various physical evidence.

In the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, a recorded phone call contains indications that Kim was aware of the manipulation.

The special counsel team estimates about 800 million won as criminal proceeds from Kim’s actions.

On the nomination interference allegation, there is an audio file in which former President Yoon and Kim talk with Myung Tae-kyun about the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

In the “Shaman Geon Jin-Unification Church lobbying” case, investigators secured a text message in which the shaman said he delivered the diamond necklace "well to the First Lady” and that “she was surprised because it was big.”

[Mr. Jeong/Deputy Director, Unification Church Cheonmuwon: “(Were you also involved in giving luxury gifts to Kim Keon-hee?) ….”]

The necklace, worth about 60 million won and worn by Kim during the 2022 NATO trip, was said to have been lost, but was later found at a relative’s home.

The special counsel team sees this as a “possibility of evidence destruction.”

The explanation for the necklace’s origin changed several times—from “borrowed from an acquaintance,” to “a fake,” to “a gift from my mother.”

In addition, with former President Yoon, considered an accomplice, refusing both questioning and arrest, the team says the investigation could be hindered if Kim also stays out of contact.

The warrant request also reportedly states that Kim could flee, citing her past hospitalization.

KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Case built for Kim's detention
    • 입력 2025-08-09 00:03:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ahead of next Tuesday’s court hearing on the detention warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the special counsel team is reinforcing its arguments and evidence to prove the need for detention.

Lee Hyung-kwan reports on the basis laid out in the warrant request.

[Report]

The warrant request is about 20 pages long.

Compared to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first warrant request of more than 150 pages and the second of about 60 pages, it is relatively short.

It is seen as a strategy to select only key charges with evidence of Kim’s involvement, to increase the chances of detention.

Three charges are listed in the warrant, each supported by various physical evidence.

In the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, a recorded phone call contains indications that Kim was aware of the manipulation.

The special counsel team estimates about 800 million won as criminal proceeds from Kim’s actions.

On the nomination interference allegation, there is an audio file in which former President Yoon and Kim talk with Myung Tae-kyun about the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

In the “Shaman Geon Jin-Unification Church lobbying” case, investigators secured a text message in which the shaman said he delivered the diamond necklace "well to the First Lady” and that “she was surprised because it was big.”

[Mr. Jeong/Deputy Director, Unification Church Cheonmuwon: “(Were you also involved in giving luxury gifts to Kim Keon-hee?) ….”]

The necklace, worth about 60 million won and worn by Kim during the 2022 NATO trip, was said to have been lost, but was later found at a relative’s home.

The special counsel team sees this as a “possibility of evidence destruction.”

The explanation for the necklace’s origin changed several times—from “borrowed from an acquaintance,” to “a fake,” to “a gift from my mother.”

In addition, with former President Yoon, considered an accomplice, refusing both questioning and arrest, the team says the investigation could be hindered if Kim also stays out of contact.

The warrant request also reportedly states that Kim could flee, citing her past hospitalization.

KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.
이형관
이형관 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각
첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립

첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립
미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”

미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”
탐색전 이어가는 북미…<br>‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나

탐색전 이어가는 북미…‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.