Heavy rain to soak south

[Anchor]



Heavy rain is forecast this weekend, especially in the southern regions.



Along the southern coast, very heavy rain of up to 70 millimeters per hour is expected between tomorrow night (8.9) and the early hours of Sunday (8.10).



Lee Se-heum, our weather correspondent, reports.



[Report]



Cloudy skies have brought a brief break from the scorching heat.



In Seoul, the daytime high stayed at 30.2 degrees Celsius, making shaded areas feel relatively cool even in the afternoon.



[Kim Min-jung/Mapo-gu, Seoul: “It wasn’t as hot as I expected. We had planned to only visit the memorial hall because of the heat, but since it wasn’t too bad, we went all the way to the entrance of Hanyang Doseong.”]



Tomorrow, Saturday, rain will fall nationwide, bringing hot and humid weather.



[No Yu-jin/Forecast Analyst, Korea Meteorological Administration: “While the rain will temporarily lower temperatures, the air will remain humid, so it will continue to feel hot.”]



Rain starting in Jeju and the southern regions will spread nationwide by tomorrow afternoon, continuing mainly in the southern regions through Sunday.



Expected rainfall is over 200 millimeters in coastal areas of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang, and over 150 millimeters in inland South Jeolla, Busan, and Ulsan.



In particular, between tomorrow night and early Sunday morning, the southern coast could see extremely heavy downpours of around 70 millimeters per hour.



Other southern areas may also see 30 to 50 millimeters per hour.



Because much of the rain will fall overnight when response is more difficult, residents are advised to prepare in advance.



This rain will be concentrated in the south due to a stationary front similar to the one seen during the rainy season.



The front will move southward on Sunday afternoon, then shift north again to bring nationwide rain around Tuesday next week.



KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



