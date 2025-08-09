News 9

840,000 fish released

[Anchor]

Amid the heatwave and high water temperatures, fish farmers are fighting to prevent mass fish deaths.

In a drastic measure, they have released over 800,000 fish into the sea.

They determined that releasing the fish would minimize damage compared to allowing them to die en masse.

This is Seong Yong-hee reporting.

[Report]

The fishermen are using nets to release small fish into the sea.

These are juvenile rockfish, measuring 5 to 10 cm, which have been raised in the farm for about two months.

As the continued heatwave caused sea temperatures to exceed 28 degrees Celsius, the fishermen, who have been supplying liquid oxygen to the farms, decided on this extreme measure.

They believe that it is better to release the fish into the sea than to face mass deaths.

[Chae Pung-woo/Fish farmer: "It's much better to let them survive in the sea than to kill them. We have to do this reluctantly; we can't just stand by and watch."]

The high water temperature advisory issued at the end of last month has now lasted over ten days.

Rockfish are particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, and by releasing juveniles, they can lower the density in the farms, potentially saving the remaining fish.

Today (8.8), 679,000 rockfish were released from ten fish farms in the Taean area.

In Boryeong, about 150,000 were released, bringing the total to around 840,000 rockfish released in the Cheonsuman area.

Local governments provide 700 won for each released fish, but the losses are still significant.

[Jin Jong-sang/President of the Aquaculture Association, Anmyeondo, Taean, Chungnam: "We need to grow them to maturity and sell them to make our business viable, but we have to accept selling them at about 30-40% of the price."]

In Chungnam, last year, over 8.2 million fish in fish farms died en masse, resulting in nearly 10 billion won in damages.

A second discharge is planned in Cheonsuman if the high water temperature persists.

This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee reporting.

