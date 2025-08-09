News 9

Will Cho Kuk get a pardon?

입력 2025.08.09 (00:04) 수정 2025.08.09 (00:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the domestic political arena, there is keen interest in whether former leader of Rebulidng Korea Party Cho Kuk will be included in this Liberation Day special pardon.

The Democratic Party acknowledges it as a unique presidential authority, but their internal feelings are complex, while the People Power Party is opposing it, calling it the worst political pardon.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.

[Report]

If former leader Cho Kuk is pardoned, it will be after 8 months of imprisonment.

[Cho Kuk/Former leader of Rebuilding Korea Party/Dec. 16, 2024: "The weather is cold. However, spring will come."]

The Rebuilding Korea Party is also not hiding its expectations.

[Hwang Myeong-pil/Rebuilding Korea Party Supreme Council member/YTN Radio: "We are naturally hopeful, but we are keeping our words to ourselves and just waiting quietly."]

The internal feelings of the Democratic Party seem complicated.

There are lawmakers who actively support it.

[Min Hyung-bae/Democratic Party lawmaker/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "Regardless of what crime is guilty or not, I believe this needs to be politically resolved because the intent was strongly politically planned..."]

There are also voices saying it is premature.

One first-term lawmaker said, "There are differing opinions among lawmakers on whether it would be good for the Democratic Party if a prominent politician returns just two months after the presidential election," and another first-term lawmaker stated, "If a pardon happens, the Rebuilding Korea Party will especially try to expand its presence in Honam, and we need to consider the impact on next year's local elections."

The People Power Party has launched a fierce attack, claiming it is a pardon for power-type criminals to repay political debts.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "This is the worst political pardon reflecting the distorted perception of 'Kim Eo-jun type' that brainwashed the public into believing that the Cho family is innocent."]

Criticism followed, questioning, "Did former leader Cho engage in independence movements or democratization movements?" and "Democratic Party politicians have become a privileged class that does not face punishment even when they commit crimes."

It is reported that the list of pardon candidates proposed by the Ministry of Justice to President Lee includes former leader Cho Kuk and his wife, former education superintendent Cho Hee-yeon, former lawmakers Choi Kang-wook and Yoon Mi-hyang, as well as former lawmakers Hong Mun-jong and Shim Hak-bong from the conservative camp.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Will Cho Kuk get a pardon?
    • 입력 2025-08-09 00:04:06
    • 수정2025-08-09 00:34:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the domestic political arena, there is keen interest in whether former leader of Rebulidng Korea Party Cho Kuk will be included in this Liberation Day special pardon.

The Democratic Party acknowledges it as a unique presidential authority, but their internal feelings are complex, while the People Power Party is opposing it, calling it the worst political pardon.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.

[Report]

If former leader Cho Kuk is pardoned, it will be after 8 months of imprisonment.

[Cho Kuk/Former leader of Rebuilding Korea Party/Dec. 16, 2024: "The weather is cold. However, spring will come."]

The Rebuilding Korea Party is also not hiding its expectations.

[Hwang Myeong-pil/Rebuilding Korea Party Supreme Council member/YTN Radio: "We are naturally hopeful, but we are keeping our words to ourselves and just waiting quietly."]

The internal feelings of the Democratic Party seem complicated.

There are lawmakers who actively support it.

[Min Hyung-bae/Democratic Party lawmaker/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "Regardless of what crime is guilty or not, I believe this needs to be politically resolved because the intent was strongly politically planned..."]

There are also voices saying it is premature.

One first-term lawmaker said, "There are differing opinions among lawmakers on whether it would be good for the Democratic Party if a prominent politician returns just two months after the presidential election," and another first-term lawmaker stated, "If a pardon happens, the Rebuilding Korea Party will especially try to expand its presence in Honam, and we need to consider the impact on next year's local elections."

The People Power Party has launched a fierce attack, claiming it is a pardon for power-type criminals to repay political debts.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "This is the worst political pardon reflecting the distorted perception of 'Kim Eo-jun type' that brainwashed the public into believing that the Cho family is innocent."]

Criticism followed, questioning, "Did former leader Cho engage in independence movements or democratization movements?" and "Democratic Party politicians have become a privileged class that does not face punishment even when they commit crimes."

It is reported that the list of pardon candidates proposed by the Ministry of Justice to President Lee includes former leader Cho Kuk and his wife, former education superintendent Cho Hee-yeon, former lawmakers Choi Kang-wook and Yoon Mi-hyang, as well as former lawmakers Hong Mun-jong and Shim Hak-bong from the conservative camp.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각
첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립

첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립
미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”

미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”
탐색전 이어가는 북미…<br>‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나

탐색전 이어가는 북미…‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.