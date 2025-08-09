Will Cho Kuk get a pardon?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the domestic political arena, there is keen interest in whether former leader of Rebulidng Korea Party Cho Kuk will be included in this Liberation Day special pardon.



The Democratic Party acknowledges it as a unique presidential authority, but their internal feelings are complex, while the People Power Party is opposing it, calling it the worst political pardon.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.



[Report]



If former leader Cho Kuk is pardoned, it will be after 8 months of imprisonment.



[Cho Kuk/Former leader of Rebuilding Korea Party/Dec. 16, 2024: "The weather is cold. However, spring will come."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party is also not hiding its expectations.



[Hwang Myeong-pil/Rebuilding Korea Party Supreme Council member/YTN Radio: "We are naturally hopeful, but we are keeping our words to ourselves and just waiting quietly."]



The internal feelings of the Democratic Party seem complicated.



There are lawmakers who actively support it.



[Min Hyung-bae/Democratic Party lawmaker/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "Regardless of what crime is guilty or not, I believe this needs to be politically resolved because the intent was strongly politically planned..."]



There are also voices saying it is premature.



One first-term lawmaker said, "There are differing opinions among lawmakers on whether it would be good for the Democratic Party if a prominent politician returns just two months after the presidential election," and another first-term lawmaker stated, "If a pardon happens, the Rebuilding Korea Party will especially try to expand its presence in Honam, and we need to consider the impact on next year's local elections."



The People Power Party has launched a fierce attack, claiming it is a pardon for power-type criminals to repay political debts.



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "This is the worst political pardon reflecting the distorted perception of 'Kim Eo-jun type' that brainwashed the public into believing that the Cho family is innocent."]



Criticism followed, questioning, "Did former leader Cho engage in independence movements or democratization movements?" and "Democratic Party politicians have become a privileged class that does not face punishment even when they commit crimes."



It is reported that the list of pardon candidates proposed by the Ministry of Justice to President Lee includes former leader Cho Kuk and his wife, former education superintendent Cho Hee-yeon, former lawmakers Choi Kang-wook and Yoon Mi-hyang, as well as former lawmakers Hong Mun-jong and Shim Hak-bong from the conservative camp.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!