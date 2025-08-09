Wrong-way highway driving

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the early morning hours, a dangerous incident occurred as a passenger car drove 4 kilometers in the wrong direction on the highway.



The driver mistook the entrance ramp, leading to this incident, and a significant number of highway wrong-way driving cases occur due to driver error.



Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the details.



[Report]



In the dark early morning, a white passenger car entered the highway.



After driving in the second lane, it suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, made a U-turn, and began driving in the wrong direction.



A vehicle following behind had to slam on the brakes to narrowly avoid an accident.



The wrong-way driving continued for about 4 kilometers in the first lane with the hazard lights on until the vehicle entered a rest area.



It has been reported that the driver had not been drinking but simply made a mistake regarding the direction of travel and made a U-turn.



Although the accident was avoided due to the low traffic volume during the early morning hours, wrong-way driving on highways can lead to major accidents.



In October of last year, a wrong-way driving car on the Gyeongin Expressway collided with six vehicles, resulting in one death and three injuries.



The driver in their 40s was found to have mistakenly entered the exit ramp as if it were an entrance.



In the past three years, there have been 25 cases of wrong-way driving accidents on highways, resulting in 12 deaths and 29 injuries.



'Mistaken driving' due to confusion over highway entrance ramps or directions accounted for 68% of all accidents.



[Lee Beom-soo/Traffic Team, Korea Expressway Corporation Daejeon-Chungnam Headquarters: "Wrong-way driving on highways can lead to significant casualties, making it extremely dangerous. Before entering the highway, please confirm your intended destination and direction..."]



In particular, the fatality rate for wrong-way driving accidents on highways is 48%, which is five times higher than that of other highway accidents, so extra caution is necessary.



This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



