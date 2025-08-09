China showcases advanced robots

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The speed of technological advancement in China is astonishing even on the ground.



At the World Robot Conference, which opened in Beijing, a large number of robots that have come closer to human movement were unveiled.



How advanced are they? Our correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.



[Report]



A robot that jumps in place, rotates in the air, and lands stably.



A household robot neatly folds a T-shirt, while a cooking robot prepares a meal with toast, salad, and milk.



Just a year ago, a robot that struggled to walk awkwardly has now improved to the point of being able to dance vigorously.



[Zhao Tongyang/President of Zhongqing Robotics: "After adjusting the algorithm for almost a month, we succeeded in rotating in the air even with a head weighing 500 grams."]



The World Robot Conference opened today in Beijing under the theme of making robots smarter.



Global robotics companies, including leading AI chip maker NVIDIA, participated, and over 100 advanced robots were newly unveiled.



China has long defined robots as the pinnacle of manufacturing and is showcasing its technological prowess by hosting numerous robot-related events.



[Xin Guobin/Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, China: "The Chinese government places great importance on the development of the robot industry. We have held the world's largest industrial robot application market for 12 consecutive years."]



In the field of humanoid robots in China, investments amounting to about 3 trillion won have poured in just in the first half of this year, indicating a rapid acceleration in robot development.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!