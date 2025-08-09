News 9

China showcases advanced robots

입력 2025.08.09 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The speed of technological advancement in China is astonishing even on the ground.

At the World Robot Conference, which opened in Beijing, a large number of robots that have come closer to human movement were unveiled.

How advanced are they? Our correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

A robot that jumps in place, rotates in the air, and lands stably.

A household robot neatly folds a T-shirt, while a cooking robot prepares a meal with toast, salad, and milk.

Just a year ago, a robot that struggled to walk awkwardly has now improved to the point of being able to dance vigorously.

[Zhao Tongyang/President of Zhongqing Robotics: "After adjusting the algorithm for almost a month, we succeeded in rotating in the air even with a head weighing 500 grams."]

The World Robot Conference opened today in Beijing under the theme of making robots smarter.

Global robotics companies, including leading AI chip maker NVIDIA, participated, and over 100 advanced robots were newly unveiled.

China has long defined robots as the pinnacle of manufacturing and is showcasing its technological prowess by hosting numerous robot-related events.

[Xin Guobin/Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, China: "The Chinese government places great importance on the development of the robot industry. We have held the world's largest industrial robot application market for 12 consecutive years."]

In the field of humanoid robots in China, investments amounting to about 3 trillion won have poured in just in the first half of this year, indicating a rapid acceleration in robot development.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China showcases advanced robots
    • 입력 2025-08-09 00:04:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

The speed of technological advancement in China is astonishing even on the ground.

At the World Robot Conference, which opened in Beijing, a large number of robots that have come closer to human movement were unveiled.

How advanced are they? Our correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

A robot that jumps in place, rotates in the air, and lands stably.

A household robot neatly folds a T-shirt, while a cooking robot prepares a meal with toast, salad, and milk.

Just a year ago, a robot that struggled to walk awkwardly has now improved to the point of being able to dance vigorously.

[Zhao Tongyang/President of Zhongqing Robotics: "After adjusting the algorithm for almost a month, we succeeded in rotating in the air even with a head weighing 500 grams."]

The World Robot Conference opened today in Beijing under the theme of making robots smarter.

Global robotics companies, including leading AI chip maker NVIDIA, participated, and over 100 advanced robots were newly unveiled.

China has long defined robots as the pinnacle of manufacturing and is showcasing its technological prowess by hosting numerous robot-related events.

[Xin Guobin/Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, China: "The Chinese government places great importance on the development of the robot industry. We have held the world's largest industrial robot application market for 12 consecutive years."]

In the field of humanoid robots in China, investments amounting to about 3 trillion won have poured in just in the first half of this year, indicating a rapid acceleration in robot development.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각
첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립

첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립
미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”

미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”
탐색전 이어가는 북미…<br>‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나

탐색전 이어가는 북미…‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.