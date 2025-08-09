News 9

Will Mrs. Kim also be detained?

[Anchor]

If Mrs. Kim is detained, it would be an unprecedented event.

The detention of a former president's spouse, and the simultaneous detention of a presidential couple, would be a first in constitutional history.

While it is common not to detain the entire family, there are observations that this time may be different.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who was imprisoned only after his sentence was confirmed, has been tried without detention due to circumstances such as his spouse being detained and needing to care for their children.

[KBS News Plaza/Dec. 27, 2019: "The fact that his spouse, Professor Jeong Kyung-shim of Dongyang University, is already detained on charges of college entrance exam fraud also influenced the decision to dismiss (the detention warrant)."]

In the legal community, it has been very rare for both spouses to be detained for the same case.

Although it is not codified in law, it has been a customary practice to avoid such situations considering livelihood and social norms.

However, there are analyses suggesting that the case of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse is different.

First, the two have been charged with different allegations leading to the issuance of detention warrants.

Additionally, there have been instances where couples were detained simultaneously in cases of serious matters and crimes.

Notable examples include Jang Young-ja and Lee Cheol-hee, labeled 'the largest financial fraudsters since Dangun,' former Gyeonggi Province Governor Lim Chang-yuel and his wife, who accepted bribes, and the couple who helped Yoo Byung-eon, former chairman of the Semo Group, evade capture.

[Seo Jeong-bin/Lawyer: "The responsibilities involved are so significant for each party that determining whether to detain or not based on the severity of one side is quite difficult; ultimately, the (court) will make a principled judgment rather than a customary one…."]

It has never happened in our constitutional history for a former president and their spouse to be detained simultaneously.

The situation may lead to Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse being the first case.

The detention warrant hearing for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee will be held on the 12th.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

