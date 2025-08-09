Jeju rental car complaints

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As Korea’s top travel destination, Jeju draws both high expectations and frequent controversy.



This time, the issue is rental car business practices.



Many companies make booking easy, but cancellation difficult.



Travelers are advised to check carefully before making a reservation.



Park Chan reports.



[Report]



This is the website of a rental car company operating in Jeju.



Booking is simple.



Choose the car type and rental period, then pay, all in one go.



It’s not much different from major rental car companies.



Cancellation is another story.



There’s no cancellation menu anywhere on the site.



["(Can I cancel through the website, or do I need to call?) You need to call us."]



Easy to book, hard to cancel.



Among the top 14 rental car companies in Jeju, nine operated this way—allowing reservations through their website or app, but only permitting cancellations by phone, message board, or chat.



Current law prohibits requiring a different method for termination or cancellation than the one used for the original contract, as it essentially constitutes “cancellation obstruction.”



[Lee Hu-jung/Market Monitoring Team Leader, Korea Consumer Agency: “If it’s after business hours or on holidays, when contact is difficult, cancellations or changes aren’t possible. This could lead to disputes over deposit refunds or penalty charges.”]



Rental car “price gouging” is also a recurring vacation season issue in Jeju.



Companies report the highest possible rental rates to the authorities, then offer up to 90% discounts during the off-season, but charge the full price during peak season.



In response to mounting tourist complaints, Jeju’s provincial government has announced plans to establish new pricing rules.



[Kim Young-gil/Director of Transport and Aviation, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province/July 2025: “We will work to resolve consumer complaints arising from peak-season price hikes.”]



The number of domestic visitors to Jeju has been falling by about 10% annually since 2022.



This is Park Chan for KBS News.



