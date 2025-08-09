Car crashes into pharmacy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another vehicle collision accident has occurred.



In Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, a driver in his 60s crashed into a building while trying to park in front of a pharmacy, resulting in the death of a pharmacist in his 70s.



Oh Jeong-hyun reports.



[Report]



A white van has crashed into the first floor of the building.



Inside the pharmacy, where the vehicle exited, there are shattered glass pieces and scattered medicine containers, creating chaos.



Around 3:30 PM today (Aug. 8), a vehicle driven by a man in his 60s rushed into the pharmacy on the first floor of a commercial building.



The vehicle broke the building's glass windows and came right up to the front of the pharmacist's dispensary.



[Chae Sang-hyun/Witness: "It just went in with a 'bang.' I was surprised, standing here. The pharmacist was an elderly person sitting at the computer. His wife was next to him."]



As a result of this accident, the pharmacist in his 70s was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately passed away.



The pharmacist's wife, who was also at the pharmacy, was seriously injured and is receiving treatment.



The driver is reported to have caused the accident while trying to park in front of the building to visit the pharmacy.



It has been determined that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



The police believe the accident occurred due to driver inexperience and are investigating the driver on charges of causing death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.



They are also considering requesting a vehicle inspection from the National Forensic Service to verify the driver's statement that "the car suddenly shot out."



Earlier last week, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, a vehicle driven by a man in his 60s crashed into a restaurant, resulting in one death and six injuries.



This is KBS News, Oh Jeong-hyun.



