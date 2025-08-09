Kiosk access barriers

News 9

[Anchor]

These days, the number of unmanned ordering machines in cafes and restaurants is gradually increasing, but this has become a significant barrier for people with disabilities.

Most of these machines lack voice support or height adjustment features, making them unusable.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

A visually impaired person enters a cafe.

It is immediately difficult to locate the unmanned ordering machine.

Even if they find the location, they cannot place an order due to the lack of voice guidance.

[Nam Jeong-han/Visually Impaired: "I wonder if I have to say again that I want to order because I can't see since I'm visually impaired..."]

The situation is similar when visiting a restaurant.

There is an unmanned ordering machine available at the table, but it is unusable.

Asking someone to read the menu is also practically difficult.

[Nam Jeong-han/Visually Impaired: "(The staff) is not obligated to read the entire menu from 1 to 10, and they have no experience meeting someone like me."]

According to a government survey, 77% of visually impaired individuals reported difficulties using unmanned ordering machines.

They expressed a desire for the screen content to be provided with voice guidance or displayed in Braille.

Among wheelchair users, 78.5% reported difficulties as well.

Many times, the screen is too high to reach, and only 10-20% of machines have adjustable heights or buttons located on the bottom.

Due to these inconveniences, 72% of visually impaired individuals and 61% of wheelchair users preferred to order from staff instead.

Since two years ago, laws have been amended to require that unmanned information terminals be equipped with accessibility features for people with disabilities.

However, improvements are slow due to the additional costs involved in replacing them.

Currently, there are over 530,000 unmanned information terminals distributed nationwide.

The government plans to support improvement costs and provide guidelines.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

