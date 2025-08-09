동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Every year, there are about 2,000 dog bite incidents.



Current regulations only mandate muzzles for five types of dangerous dogs, but incidents involving non-dangerous dogs continue to occur.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the details.



[Report]



A large white dog pulls its owner along.



Last month, a man was bitten by this large dog that suddenly charged at him while he was walking down the street.



[Dog Bite Victim: "The moment it bit me, my pants were torn, and there were clear bite marks here. The owner barely managed to pull the dog away, but my pants were already torn, and I was bleeding..."]



At that time, the dog was not wearing a muzzle.



This is because it is not classified as a dangerous dog, so there is no obligation to wear one.



The dog that bit a neighbor while he was walking, causing a severe injury that resulted in a finger being severed, was also not classified as a dangerous dog.



The government has designated five types of dangerous dogs.



Only these dogs are required to wear muzzles, among other regulations.



On average, about 2,000 people are bitten by dogs each year.



Since the muzzle requirement was introduced in 2018, the number has not significantly decreased.



Most incidents involve dogs that are not classified as dangerous.



[Local Government Official/Voice Altered: "There have been no cases of designated dangerous dogs causing incidents in our area. It's extremely rare."]



Even if a dog is not classified as dangerous, if it bites and injures a person, local authorities can designate it as a dangerous dog after a temperament evaluation.



A year has passed since this was implemented, but there have only been three cases designated as dangerous dogs in the metropolitan area.



[Choi Ye-ra/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Many people have dogs, but they don't use muzzles or anything... I get scared and avoid them when a big dog comes."]



[Lee Soo-bin/Gangdong-gu, Seoul: "As someone who owns a small dog, I know not all large dogs are aggressive, but I still worry."]



Last year, a bill to expand the types of dangerous dogs was proposed, but it is still pending in the National Assembly.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



