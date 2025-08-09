News 9

Korean fusion musical in West End

[Anchor]

Now, our musical is also capturing the world stage.

This time, a work based on Korean traditional music and dance is making its way to the musical capital, London's West End.

Let's take a look together.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

A fictional Joseon era where the recitation of sijo poetry is banned.

[“A new world!”]

The people dance joyfully to our rhythms, shouting for freedom.

[“Sap from a tree with roots different from yours! Your injustices make me sick!”]

Raps with rhymes, hip-hop, and even breakdancing make an appearance.

[Lim Kyu-hyung/'Dan' role: We dance to traditional Korean music and suddenly hip-hop kicks in with breakdancing. I thought, how would this fusion work, and would it really get across to people…?”]

This original musical, infused with the uniquely Korean emotions of heung (exuberance) and han (deep sorrow), will greet audiences at a prestigious theater in London’s West End.

[Kim Soo-ha/'Jin' role: “Exactly 10 years ago, I debuted in London. If someone had told me back then, 'You will perform on the West End stage with a Korean original musical in 10 years,' I would have laughed at that person. I will perform with the mindset of carrying the Taegeukgi on my back….”]

[Lee Kyung-soo/Director: “Very Korean music, and a very Korean script, and choreography that feels very Korean but also not quite Korean….”]

Like the African Americans who expressed their hard lives through rap music, the people of Joseon elevated satire and humor through Sijo and Madangnori. There is keen interest in how this unique Korean sentiment will resonate with audiences around the world.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

