News 9

China invests in low-altitude tech

[Anchor]


Flying in the sky to avoid congested roads seems to soon become a reality in China.

China is accelerating the development of new aircraft, including the unveiling of air taxis that can be boarded without a pilot.

Kim Min-jung reports from Guangzhou.

[Report]

As 16 propellers start to spin simultaneously, a 6-meter-long aircraft rises into the air.

Thanks to its unmanned autonomous flight system, boarding and flying are possible without a professional pilot.

This electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft received operational approval from Chinese authorities in March of this year and is on the verge of actual operation.

It is initially evaluated as suitable for short-distance flights within urban areas, and while there is some noise, the entire flight process is stable.

I poured water into this cup.

As you can see, it does not spill even during flight.

Expectations are rising that it can be utilized as an 'air taxi' to avoid traffic congestion.

[Zhuhai Citizen: "It takes over an hour for my friends to commute, but if air taxis are available, everyone's commuting will become easier."]

Aircraft that can facilitate intercity travel at a lower cost than helicopters using electric batteries are also emerging one after another.

New technology has been applied that adjusts the tilt of some of the eight propellers and increases speed using lift like an airplane.

The Chinese government estimates that the scale of the 'low-altitude economy' utilizing drones and other technologies below 1 km in altitude will reach approximately 386 trillion won by 2030.

Famous automobile manufacturers are also jumping into development, and young researchers are flocking to the low-altitude economy.

[Yu Changhao/Planning to enter graduate school at Tsinghua University/Participating in industry-academia cooperation: "More job opportunities will arise, and larger funds will be invested."]

China is also investing national capabilities into the low-altitude economy, leading technology with over 6,000 patents.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Guangzhou.

