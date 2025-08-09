News 9

LG, Hanwha clash in showdown

입력 2025.08.09 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The professional baseball teams LG and Hanwha, currently in a fierce battle for the lead, have begun a fateful three-game series.

From starting pitchers Im Chan-kyu and Ryu Hyun-jin to key hitters Son Ah-seop and Austin, a thrilling contest unfolded.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

The first matchup of the three-game series between LG and Hanwha, which has been dubbed the 'Korean Series of Mid-Summer,' drew attention.

The game flowed into a pitching duel between the two ace pitchers, Im Chan-kyu and Ryu Hyun-jin, who are representative of the league.

LG's starting pitcher Im Chan-kyu showcased his signature curveball to keep the batters off balance, while Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin induced consecutive sighs from opposing batters with his precise control.

The one who broke the precarious balance of 'zero' was Hanwha's trade acquisition Son Ah-seop.

In the fifth inning, with Shim Woo-jun creating a scoring opportunity with a lead-off hit and a stolen base, Son Ah-seop delivered his first hit as a member of Hanwha with a timely hit, giving his team the first run.

LG, who was trailing, began to fight back after Ryu Hyun-jin left the game.

In the seventh inning, after getting a hit and a walk against Hanwha's bullpen pitcher Park Sang-won, Austin's timely hit brought the game back to even.

With just a one-game difference, the two teams, who could see the lead change again depending on today's results, are currently engaged in a tense extra inning battle.

Short swings from the batters were overshadowed as Jung Soo-bin cleared the right field wall at Gocheok Dome, and Yang Eui-ji's home run ball struck the top of the scoreboard.

Kiwoom's Kim Yun-ha, unable to stop the Doosan lineup, failed to break the nightmare of a losing streak that has continued since last year, recording his 17th consecutive loss today.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • LG, Hanwha clash in showdown
    • 입력 2025-08-09 00:04:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

The professional baseball teams LG and Hanwha, currently in a fierce battle for the lead, have begun a fateful three-game series.

From starting pitchers Im Chan-kyu and Ryu Hyun-jin to key hitters Son Ah-seop and Austin, a thrilling contest unfolded.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

The first matchup of the three-game series between LG and Hanwha, which has been dubbed the 'Korean Series of Mid-Summer,' drew attention.

The game flowed into a pitching duel between the two ace pitchers, Im Chan-kyu and Ryu Hyun-jin, who are representative of the league.

LG's starting pitcher Im Chan-kyu showcased his signature curveball to keep the batters off balance, while Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin induced consecutive sighs from opposing batters with his precise control.

The one who broke the precarious balance of 'zero' was Hanwha's trade acquisition Son Ah-seop.

In the fifth inning, with Shim Woo-jun creating a scoring opportunity with a lead-off hit and a stolen base, Son Ah-seop delivered his first hit as a member of Hanwha with a timely hit, giving his team the first run.

LG, who was trailing, began to fight back after Ryu Hyun-jin left the game.

In the seventh inning, after getting a hit and a walk against Hanwha's bullpen pitcher Park Sang-won, Austin's timely hit brought the game back to even.

With just a one-game difference, the two teams, who could see the lead change again depending on today's results, are currently engaged in a tense extra inning battle.

Short swings from the batters were overshadowed as Jung Soo-bin cleared the right field wall at Gocheok Dome, and Yang Eui-ji's home run ball struck the top of the scoreboard.

Kiwoom's Kim Yun-ha, unable to stop the Doosan lineup, failed to break the nightmare of a losing streak that has continued since last year, recording his 17th consecutive loss today.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각
첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립

첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립
미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”

미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”
탐색전 이어가는 북미…<br>‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나

탐색전 이어가는 북미…‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.