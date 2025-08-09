LG, Hanwha clash in showdown

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The professional baseball teams LG and Hanwha, currently in a fierce battle for the lead, have begun a fateful three-game series.



From starting pitchers Im Chan-kyu and Ryu Hyun-jin to key hitters Son Ah-seop and Austin, a thrilling contest unfolded.



This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



The first matchup of the three-game series between LG and Hanwha, which has been dubbed the 'Korean Series of Mid-Summer,' drew attention.



The game flowed into a pitching duel between the two ace pitchers, Im Chan-kyu and Ryu Hyun-jin, who are representative of the league.



LG's starting pitcher Im Chan-kyu showcased his signature curveball to keep the batters off balance, while Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin induced consecutive sighs from opposing batters with his precise control.



The one who broke the precarious balance of 'zero' was Hanwha's trade acquisition Son Ah-seop.



In the fifth inning, with Shim Woo-jun creating a scoring opportunity with a lead-off hit and a stolen base, Son Ah-seop delivered his first hit as a member of Hanwha with a timely hit, giving his team the first run.



LG, who was trailing, began to fight back after Ryu Hyun-jin left the game.



In the seventh inning, after getting a hit and a walk against Hanwha's bullpen pitcher Park Sang-won, Austin's timely hit brought the game back to even.



With just a one-game difference, the two teams, who could see the lead change again depending on today's results, are currently engaged in a tense extra inning battle.



Short swings from the batters were overshadowed as Jung Soo-bin cleared the right field wall at Gocheok Dome, and Yang Eui-ji's home run ball struck the top of the scoreboard.



Kiwoom's Kim Yun-ha, unable to stop the Doosan lineup, failed to break the nightmare of a losing streak that has continued since last year, recording his 17th consecutive loss today.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!