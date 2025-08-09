Gourmet dining on an island

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While spending a lively and busy vacation at tourist attractions is great, a more relaxed and leisurely vacation is also appealing.



Today (Aug. 8), we introduce a one-night, three-meal trip that offers relaxation, healing, and gourmet food all in one.



Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



A boat departing from Geoje, South Gyeonggi Province, cuts through the blue waters.



In just 10 minutes, we arrive at the small island of Isudo in the South Sea.



A lavish table full of food is set up for the tourists.



This is a seasonal meal from the South Sea, prepared with fish and various seafood caught by the island's residents.



[Lee Gi-bok/Namcheon-dong, Busan: "(The food) tastes good and the presentation is nice. It's my first time in Geoje, and the mountains all around are really beautiful."]



Walking along a quiet beach while looking at the shimmering waves.



There may not be any flashy attractions, but walking around the 3km of the island is enough to reflect on oneself, weary from daily life.



[Lee Soo-jong & Kim Sung-im/Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province: "It's only a 10-minute walk from Geoje Island, so it feels very convenient, not far at all. (Being surrounded by the sea) opens my mind, and I just feel healed."]



This so-called 'one-night, three-meal' trip allows you to enjoy nature and taste three meals of local seafood over two days and one night.



It has become popular among those who want pure relaxation and rejuvenation, attracting over a thousand visitors on weekends, which is ten times the number of island residents, and during peak season, it even leads to a reservation battle.



Last year, a total of 130,000 people visited the island.



[Bae Min-ja/Isudo resident: "Many come for gatherings, and families come a lot too. Since there aren't many fish in the sea, we all rely on this 'one-night, three-meal' plan for our livelihoods."]



The one-night, three-meal trip, which allows for relaxation, healing, and gourmet enjoyment, is spreading as a new vacation trend to other islands along the southern coast.



KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.



