News 9

Gourmet dining on an island

입력 2025.08.09 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

While spending a lively and busy vacation at tourist attractions is great, a more relaxed and leisurely vacation is also appealing.

Today (Aug. 8), we introduce a one-night, three-meal trip that offers relaxation, healing, and gourmet food all in one.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

A boat departing from Geoje, South Gyeonggi Province, cuts through the blue waters.

In just 10 minutes, we arrive at the small island of Isudo in the South Sea.

A lavish table full of food is set up for the tourists.

This is a seasonal meal from the South Sea, prepared with fish and various seafood caught by the island's residents.

[Lee Gi-bok/Namcheon-dong, Busan: "(The food) tastes good and the presentation is nice. It's my first time in Geoje, and the mountains all around are really beautiful."]

Walking along a quiet beach while looking at the shimmering waves.

There may not be any flashy attractions, but walking around the 3km of the island is enough to reflect on oneself, weary from daily life.

[Lee Soo-jong & Kim Sung-im/Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province: "It's only a 10-minute walk from Geoje Island, so it feels very convenient, not far at all. (Being surrounded by the sea) opens my mind, and I just feel healed."]

This so-called 'one-night, three-meal' trip allows you to enjoy nature and taste three meals of local seafood over two days and one night.

It has become popular among those who want pure relaxation and rejuvenation, attracting over a thousand visitors on weekends, which is ten times the number of island residents, and during peak season, it even leads to a reservation battle.

Last year, a total of 130,000 people visited the island.

[Bae Min-ja/Isudo resident: "Many come for gatherings, and families come a lot too. Since there aren't many fish in the sea, we all rely on this 'one-night, three-meal' plan for our livelihoods."]

The one-night, three-meal trip, which allows for relaxation, healing, and gourmet enjoyment, is spreading as a new vacation trend to other islands along the southern coast.

KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gourmet dining on an island
    • 입력 2025-08-09 00:15:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

While spending a lively and busy vacation at tourist attractions is great, a more relaxed and leisurely vacation is also appealing.

Today (Aug. 8), we introduce a one-night, three-meal trip that offers relaxation, healing, and gourmet food all in one.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

A boat departing from Geoje, South Gyeonggi Province, cuts through the blue waters.

In just 10 minutes, we arrive at the small island of Isudo in the South Sea.

A lavish table full of food is set up for the tourists.

This is a seasonal meal from the South Sea, prepared with fish and various seafood caught by the island's residents.

[Lee Gi-bok/Namcheon-dong, Busan: "(The food) tastes good and the presentation is nice. It's my first time in Geoje, and the mountains all around are really beautiful."]

Walking along a quiet beach while looking at the shimmering waves.

There may not be any flashy attractions, but walking around the 3km of the island is enough to reflect on oneself, weary from daily life.

[Lee Soo-jong & Kim Sung-im/Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province: "It's only a 10-minute walk from Geoje Island, so it feels very convenient, not far at all. (Being surrounded by the sea) opens my mind, and I just feel healed."]

This so-called 'one-night, three-meal' trip allows you to enjoy nature and taste three meals of local seafood over two days and one night.

It has become popular among those who want pure relaxation and rejuvenation, attracting over a thousand visitors on weekends, which is ten times the number of island residents, and during peak season, it even leads to a reservation battle.

Last year, a total of 130,000 people visited the island.

[Bae Min-ja/Isudo resident: "Many come for gatherings, and families come a lot too. Since there aren't many fish in the sea, we all rely on this 'one-night, three-meal' plan for our livelihoods."]

The one-night, three-meal trip, which allows for relaxation, healing, and gourmet enjoyment, is spreading as a new vacation trend to other islands along the southern coast.

KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.
김효경
김효경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각
첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립

첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립
미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”

미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”
탐색전 이어가는 북미…<br>‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나

탐색전 이어가는 북미…‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.