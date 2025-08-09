News 9

Women's rugby team preps for Mongolia

[Anchor]

A women's rugby team, composed of various office workers and resembling a foreign legion, is undergoing intense training in the scorching heat ahead of the tournament in Mongolia in October.

It is said that the players themselves bear the costs of participating in the tournament.

The training site, united by their passion for rugby, was reported by Shim Byeong-il.

[Report]

The seven-a-side women's rugby players are training on an artificial turf football field.

The temperature at noon under the blazing sun is 35 degrees, and the ground temperature reaches a staggering 41 degrees due to geothermal heat.

The players displayed training enthusiasm that was even hotter than the heat, engaging in fierce physical confrontations.

[“Ah, it’s hot.”]

[Lee Young-kyung: “It really feels like my scalp is burning, and it’s really tough. It’s a weather that makes you think about water constantly.”]

This team, formed as a hobby, has only five out of thirteen members who are former national rugby representatives.

Moreover, except for one, all are office workers, including a fast-food restaurant manager, a teacher, and a gym owner.

[Jang Hye-soo: “We all started as a hobby, but now we are training hard while balancing our jobs with the goal of participating in international competitions.”]

This team, resembling a foreign legion, will participate in the Mongolian tournament in October, which is considered a second division league, under the qualification of the women's national team.

The problem is that they have only received approval to participate from the Korea Rugby Union, and most of the costs, including airfare, must be borne by the players themselves.

[Jang Hye-ryeong: “I always look forward to our team training on Saturdays (once a week). It makes me tear up. Everyone is struggling because of the support we need ahead of the tournament.”]

Since they are competing as a national team wearing the Taegeuk mark, the players confirmed each other's passion and determination by forming a scrum with their arms around each other.

[“Women’s rugby, fighting! Let’s go eat.”]

This is Shim Byeong-il from KBS News.

