PPP leader race heats up in Daegu

입력 2025.08.09 (00:54)

[Anchor]

The candidates for the leadership of the People Power Party clashed today (Aug. 8) at a joint speech event in Daegu.

The event was chaotic, reminiscent of a battlefield, divided over the issues of martial law and impeachment.

Mr. Jeon Han-gil, a former history instructor, was also at the center of this extreme confrontation.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

The first joint speech event held in Daegu, the heart of conservatism.

[“Traitor! Traitor!”]

During a speech opposing martial law, Mr. Jeon Han-gil clenched his fists in response.

Mr. Jeon attended as a 'reporter' but also stood up during candidate Cho Kyoung-tae's speech for party leader.

[Jeon Han-gil/Former History Instructor: “Ah, it makes me want to curse again…. Ah, I’m getting angry again.”]

Candidates Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyuk, who oppose impeachment, argued, “Let’s fight against Lee Jae Myung’s dictatorship” and “We must distance ourselves from the pro-impeachment faction,” respectively.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Leader Candidate: “If the 107 members of the National Assembly continue to divide, the constitutional amendment barrier will collapse, and President Lee Jae Myung will scheme for long-term rule.”]

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Leader Candidate: “Those who are ruining the party and not keeping their promises are acting as if they own the party. They are only blaming former President Yoon Suk Yeol.”]

The pro-impeachment faction, represented by Cho Kyoung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo, countered that there is no future for the party if they do not break away from the 'Yoon Again' faction and election fraud conspiracy theorists.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Leader Candidate: “We are unable to drive out those shouting 'Yoon Again.' Without driving out the disruptors, there is no future for the People Power Party.”]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Leader Candidate: “The extreme forces that claim everything will go well if we just unite are reaching out as if they entrusted their votes to Daegu and Gyeongbuk.”]

Yesterday (Aug. 7), following candidate Kim Moon-soo, today candidate Jang Dong-hyuk stated that they would accept former President Yoon’s application to join the party, but Cho Kyoung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo criticized them as being out of their minds and as criminals in constitutional history.

The People Power Party plans to hold three more joint speech events next week in Busan, Chungcheong, and the metropolitan area.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

