News 9

Fatal fall at construction site

입력 2025.08.09 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Fatal accidents at workplaces continue to occur.

Today (Aug. 8), a worker in his 50s fell to his death at an apartment construction site in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.

The police reported that the worker did not use a safety harness and have begun to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shin Soo-bin reports.

[Report]

This is the apartment construction site where DL Construction is in charge of the project.

Around 3 PM today, a worker in his 50s from a subcontractor of this construction company fell 18 meters to the ground while dismantling a safety net attached to the building's exterior.

While he was alone clearing debris from the fall prevention net located on the 6th floor of the apartment, the net tore, causing him to fall.

Rescue teams were dispatched, but the worker was already in cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.

The police believe that he did not use a fall prevention safety harness during the work process and have launched an investigation against the site manager and the construction company.

Labor authorities have also begun an investigation for violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

The government has recently announced a strong response to eradicate industrial accidents.

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor/At the Cabinet meeting on July 29: "In the event of a fatal accident, we will consider economic sanctions such as punitive damages, as well as restrictions on participation in public tenders or business suspensions."]

However, following today's incident in Uijeongbu, another worker in his 50s fell to his death at a construction site in Busan, indicating that industrial accidents continue to occur on-site.

Earlier, on the 4th, a Myanmar worker fell into a coma due to an electrocution incident at the Gwangmyeong-Seoul Expressway extension construction site, which is being managed by POSCO E&C.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fatal fall at construction site
    • 입력 2025-08-09 01:28:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Fatal accidents at workplaces continue to occur.

Today (Aug. 8), a worker in his 50s fell to his death at an apartment construction site in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.

The police reported that the worker did not use a safety harness and have begun to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shin Soo-bin reports.

[Report]

This is the apartment construction site where DL Construction is in charge of the project.

Around 3 PM today, a worker in his 50s from a subcontractor of this construction company fell 18 meters to the ground while dismantling a safety net attached to the building's exterior.

While he was alone clearing debris from the fall prevention net located on the 6th floor of the apartment, the net tore, causing him to fall.

Rescue teams were dispatched, but the worker was already in cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.

The police believe that he did not use a fall prevention safety harness during the work process and have launched an investigation against the site manager and the construction company.

Labor authorities have also begun an investigation for violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

The government has recently announced a strong response to eradicate industrial accidents.

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor/At the Cabinet meeting on July 29: "In the event of a fatal accident, we will consider economic sanctions such as punitive damages, as well as restrictions on participation in public tenders or business suspensions."]

However, following today's incident in Uijeongbu, another worker in his 50s fell to his death at a construction site in Busan, indicating that industrial accidents continue to occur on-site.

Earlier, on the 4th, a Myanmar worker fell into a coma due to an electrocution incident at the Gwangmyeong-Seoul Expressway extension construction site, which is being managed by POSCO E&C.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.
신수빈
신수빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각

법원, 이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 기각
첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립

첫 연설회서 “배신자, 배신자” …국힘 당권주자 극한대립
미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”

미국, WTO 체제 종식 선언 …“이제 트럼프 라운드”
탐색전 이어가는 북미…<br>‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나

탐색전 이어가는 북미…‘비핵화’ 원칙 흔들리나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.