Fatal fall at construction site

[Anchor]



Fatal accidents at workplaces continue to occur.



Today (Aug. 8), a worker in his 50s fell to his death at an apartment construction site in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.



The police reported that the worker did not use a safety harness and have begun to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Shin Soo-bin reports.



[Report]



This is the apartment construction site where DL Construction is in charge of the project.



Around 3 PM today, a worker in his 50s from a subcontractor of this construction company fell 18 meters to the ground while dismantling a safety net attached to the building's exterior.



While he was alone clearing debris from the fall prevention net located on the 6th floor of the apartment, the net tore, causing him to fall.



Rescue teams were dispatched, but the worker was already in cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.



The police believe that he did not use a fall prevention safety harness during the work process and have launched an investigation against the site manager and the construction company.



Labor authorities have also begun an investigation for violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



The government has recently announced a strong response to eradicate industrial accidents.



[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor/At the Cabinet meeting on July 29: "In the event of a fatal accident, we will consider economic sanctions such as punitive damages, as well as restrictions on participation in public tenders or business suspensions."]



However, following today's incident in Uijeongbu, another worker in his 50s fell to his death at a construction site in Busan, indicating that industrial accidents continue to occur on-site.



Earlier, on the 4th, a Myanmar worker fell into a coma due to an electrocution incident at the Gwangmyeong-Seoul Expressway extension construction site, which is being managed by POSCO E&C.



This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.



