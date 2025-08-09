Israel approves Gaza City occupation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Israeli cabinet has approved a plan for the military to occupy Gaza City in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.



Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed his intention to completely take over Gaza and hand it over to Arab forces, but there is significant opposition due to the danger to the lives of hostages being held.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.



[Report]



After a 10-hour overnight meeting, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the plan for the military to occupy northern Gaza City.



The plan involves forcibly relocating around 800,000 residents of Gaza City to other areas by October 7, marking two years of war, and then deploying a large military force to root out Hamas.



Before the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu presented his plan to occupy all of Gaza and hand it over to Arab forces.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us, and giving Gazans a good life."]



However, families of hostages still held by Hamas have opposed this plan, stating that it amounts to a death sentence for the hostages.



They argue that once the attack begins, the lives of the 20 surviving hostages will be the first to be threatened.



[Anat Angrest/Mother of an Israeli hostage: "You have failed. My son Matan is still there (in the Gaza Strip)."]



The Israeli military has also been reluctant to enter Gaza City for the same reasons, and the Chief of Staff has openly opposed the plan.



Criticism from the international community has continued.



[Farhan Haq/Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General: "The occupation of the occupied territories cannot and must not continue. It is not accepted under international law."]



U.S. President Trump has not yet responded, but it is assessed that he has effectively endorsed Netanyahu's plan.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!