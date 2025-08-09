LA Dodgers also welcomes Son

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers, a neighboring club to LAFC, also gave Son Heung-min a warm welcome upon his joining LAFC.



Son Heung-min is determined to continue the legacy of Asian sports stars in the dream city of LA.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



The phrase welcoming Son Heung-min filled the city, and just three days after his arrival, he was completely captivated by the charm of LA.



In particular, the high popularity of Asian sports stars like Shohei Ohtani in LA has made Son Heung-min even more excited.



[Son Heung-min/LA FC: "There's a lot of Asian players, Asian baseball or football, a lot of celebrities in LA, I think which is that, it makes it even more special. The city has something that everybody dreams for."]



In fact, Son Heung-min's entry into LA has become a hot topic even at Dodger Stadium, which is just a 10-minute drive from LAFC's home ground.



Kim Hye-seong, the only Korean player on the Dodgers, welcomed Son Heung-min's move to LA with open arms, as he has been a fan of Son.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "Congratulations on joining LAFC. I have been a huge fan of Son Heung-min, and it is an honor and a joy to play in the same LA area."]



Unlike Son Heung-min, who is receiving a lot of love, Tottenham is facing continuous setbacks, including Maddison's long-term injury and a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich.



Harry Kane, Son Heung-min's close friend who has dealt a blow to his former team, wished luck for his friend's new beginning.



[Harry Kane/Bayern Munich: "It's a great way for his Tottenham career to end to lift that trophy with the team. And now it's a new chapter for him. He'll go to LA and I wish him all the best and I hope to see him soon and we can catch up."]



Now, soccer fans' eyes and ears are focused on Son Heung-min's debut in the United States.



The LAFC general manager stated that it is not impossible for him to play in the game on Sunday and that they will complete the administrative procedures as soon as possible.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



