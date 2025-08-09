Kim Do-young out after 3rd injury
입력 2025.08.09 (02:30)
KIA Tigers' star hitter Kim Do-young has unfortunately ended his season early due to a third hamstring injury this season.
Yesterday, there was a moment that KIA fans were saddened by when he appeared to be uncomfortable with his left thigh after making an error on Yoon Dong-hee's ground ball.
Following a detailed examination, Kim Do-young was diagnosed with a hamstring muscle injury.
The exact extent of the injury and the rehabilitation period will be determined after a re-examination, but KIA has decided to exclude Kim Do-young from the roster for the remainder of the regular season regardless of the results.
Since this is already his third injury, we hope he receives adequate treatment and returns healthy from a long-term perspective.
