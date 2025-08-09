News 9

Yoon Ina leads Samdasoo Masters

입력 2025.08.09 (02:55) 수정 2025.08.09 (02:56)

In the second round of the KLPGA Tour Samdasoo Masters, Yoon Ina surged to the top of the leaderboard with 8 birdies, finishing 8 under par.

After a 9-month hiatus from her home country, long hitter Yoon Ina showcased her perfect shot accuracy in Jeju Island.

On the par 5 fifth hole, she successfully executed a three-on strategy without being overly ambitious, leading to a birdie.

On the second par 5 hole, the eighth hole, Yoon Ina created a birdie opportunity with an accurate wedge shot.

Yoon Ina, who has become quite adept at reading green slopes, recorded 8 birdies today, bringing her total to 14 under par.

With a streak of 36 holes without a bogey, Yoon Ina has set the stage for a potential consecutive victory in the tournament.

