Yoon Ina leads Samdasoo Masters
입력 2025.08.09 (02:55) 수정 2025.08.09 (02:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the second round of the KLPGA Tour Samdasoo Masters, Yoon Ina surged to the top of the leaderboard with 8 birdies, finishing 8 under par.
After a 9-month hiatus from her home country, long hitter Yoon Ina showcased her perfect shot accuracy in Jeju Island.
On the par 5 fifth hole, she successfully executed a three-on strategy without being overly ambitious, leading to a birdie.
On the second par 5 hole, the eighth hole, Yoon Ina created a birdie opportunity with an accurate wedge shot.
Yoon Ina, who has become quite adept at reading green slopes, recorded 8 birdies today, bringing her total to 14 under par.
With a streak of 36 holes without a bogey, Yoon Ina has set the stage for a potential consecutive victory in the tournament.
After a 9-month hiatus from her home country, long hitter Yoon Ina showcased her perfect shot accuracy in Jeju Island.
On the par 5 fifth hole, she successfully executed a three-on strategy without being overly ambitious, leading to a birdie.
On the second par 5 hole, the eighth hole, Yoon Ina created a birdie opportunity with an accurate wedge shot.
Yoon Ina, who has become quite adept at reading green slopes, recorded 8 birdies today, bringing her total to 14 under par.
With a streak of 36 holes without a bogey, Yoon Ina has set the stage for a potential consecutive victory in the tournament.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Yoon Ina leads Samdasoo Masters
-
- 입력 2025-08-09 02:55:51
- 수정2025-08-09 02:56:10
In the second round of the KLPGA Tour Samdasoo Masters, Yoon Ina surged to the top of the leaderboard with 8 birdies, finishing 8 under par.
After a 9-month hiatus from her home country, long hitter Yoon Ina showcased her perfect shot accuracy in Jeju Island.
On the par 5 fifth hole, she successfully executed a three-on strategy without being overly ambitious, leading to a birdie.
On the second par 5 hole, the eighth hole, Yoon Ina created a birdie opportunity with an accurate wedge shot.
Yoon Ina, who has become quite adept at reading green slopes, recorded 8 birdies today, bringing her total to 14 under par.
With a streak of 36 holes without a bogey, Yoon Ina has set the stage for a potential consecutive victory in the tournament.
After a 9-month hiatus from her home country, long hitter Yoon Ina showcased her perfect shot accuracy in Jeju Island.
On the par 5 fifth hole, she successfully executed a three-on strategy without being overly ambitious, leading to a birdie.
On the second par 5 hole, the eighth hole, Yoon Ina created a birdie opportunity with an accurate wedge shot.
Yoon Ina, who has become quite adept at reading green slopes, recorded 8 birdies today, bringing her total to 14 under par.
With a streak of 36 holes without a bogey, Yoon Ina has set the stage for a potential consecutive victory in the tournament.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.