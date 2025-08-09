Rain replaces sweltering heat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Aug. 9) is Malbok, which marks the last day of the sweltering summer days, and we begin with news of heavy rain that has replaced the heat.



The rain that started this morning in Jeju and Jeollanam-do Province has expanded to the entire southern region, including Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.



We have deployed reporters to areas where heavy rain is expected.



First, let's go to Gwangju.



Reporter Baek Mi-seon, how is the situation in Gwangju, Jeollanam-do right now?



[Report]



The rain that started this morning has continued up to this hour.



As evening approaches, the rain, which had temporarily eased, is gradually intensifying.



Heavy rain warnings have been issued for the islands of Wando, Heuksando, and Hongdo in Jeollanam-do Province.



Heavy rain advisories have been issued for Naju, Hwasun, Goheung, Haenam, Hampyeong, and Mokpo.



Preliminary special advisories have also been issued for Gwangju, as well as for Damyang, Gokseong, Gurye, and Jangseong.



The rain began along the southern coast and is gradually moving inland, with rainfall amounts recorded so far at 104.5mm on the island of Yeosodo in Wando County, 66mm in Boseong, 43.2mm in Haenam, and 35.7mm in Jindo.



From late tonight, the rain will become heavier, and the hourly rainfall will also increase.



The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province will receive 50 to 100mm of rain by tomorrow (Aug. 10), and in many places along the coast, it could reach up to 150mm.



In particular, it is reported that some areas may experience heavy rain of 30 to 50mm per hour, with a maximum of around 70mm. Residents are urged to prepare for potential damage.



The landslide crisis alert level for Gwangju and Jeollanam-do, previously at “Caution,” has been raised to “Alert.”



This has been Baek Mi-seon from KBS News reporting from Gwangju's Seo-gu along the Gwangju Stream.



