Geyongnam on high rain alert

입력 2025.08.09 (22:54)

[Anchor]

Now, let's go to Changwon in Gyeongnam Province.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung is at Masan Port.

Reporter Kim, does it look like it is about to rain heavily?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at Masan Port in Changwon, Gyeongnam Province.

The sky has been overcast since the afternoon, and the rain that was falling continuously has eased a bit as it got darker.

The wind remains relatively calm, but fishing boats have already docked at the port after checking the weather forecast.

Currently, a heavy rain warning is in effect for Tongyeong, Geoje, and Namhae areas in Gyeongnam Province, while a preliminary special advisory has been issued for Changwon, Sancheong, Hapcheon, and Gimhae.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast that the Gyeongnam region will receive around 50 to 100 mm of rain by tomorrow (Aug. 10), with the southern coast expected to see more than 150 mm of rain.

So far, the amount of rain recorded is 49 mm in Sangju, Namhae County, and 47 mm on Saryang Island in Tongyeong, which is not too much yet.

However, heavy rain is expected to concentrate in the early hours of tomorrow (Aug. 10), so we cannot be at ease.

There is a high possibility of strong rain of 30 to 50 mm per hour, with a maximum of up to 70 mm, accompanied by strong winds across the Gyeongnam region.

In particular, strong winds of over 15 m/s are expected near the coast, so it is advised to stay away from the shore and check evacuation plans in advance.

The Gyeongnam region, which suffered significant damage from heavy rain last month, is now at risk of additional damage due to weakened grounds from the rain.

Gyeongsangnam-do Province is working closely with relevant agencies, including the Coast Guard, to manage safety and control at beaches and valleys frequented by vacationers.

They also plan to respond quickly by sharing real-time information on reservoir water levels and dam discharge status with related agencies.

Residents in landslide risk areas, particularly near rivers and low-lying houses, should prepare to evacuate quickly, and vacationers also need to check the weather conditions frequently.

This has been KBS News Kim Hyo-kyung from Masan Port of Changwon, Gyeongnam.

