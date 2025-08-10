Heavy rain raises landslide alerts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Most of the areas that expected heavy rain today (Aug. 9) are areas that suffered damage from the torrential rain a week ago. This is particularly the case for the Jeonnam region.



We will now connect to the Disaster Media Center.



Reporter Lee Se-heum, there must be growing concerns, especially with recovery efforts still incomplete.



Which areas should be especially cautious?



[Reporter]



Yes, let me begin by explaining while looking at the radar images.



This rain cloud band marked in red, which brought heavy rain to the southern coast this afternoon, has mostly moved out into the southeastern sea off the Korean Peninsula.



Currently, only light rain of less than 10mm per hour is continuing in the southern regions and parts of the central region, including Chungcheong.



This lull in rainfall is expected to end tonight as new rain clouds move in from the western sea.



The strongest part of these rain clouds will bring rainfall at a rate of 50mm per hour.



Looking at the movement of the rain clouds, it appears that the southern coastal areas will be more affected than the inland parts of the southern region.



Today's rain is similar to monsoon conditions because a stationary front has formed.



Cold and dry air continues to flow down from the north of the front, and the boundary with the high pressure in the south is expected to slowly move down overnight, bringing rain mainly to the southern coast until dawn, while the front moves southward.



[Anchor]



Since a significant amount of rain is still forecast, it seems that we cannot let our guard down yet.



Where has the most rain fallen today?



[Reporter]



Yes, that's correct.



Looking at the accumulated rainfall today, the southern coast has seen nearly 100mm of rain.



The area with the highest rainfall is Cheongsando in Wando-gun, Jeonnam Province, where over 100mm has been recorded.



Let's also look at the heavy rain advisory situation.



A heavy rain advisory has been issued for the Jeonnam island areas, where a lot of rain is expected.



Additionally, heavy rain advisories have been issued for other coastal areas of Jeonnam and Gyeongnam regions.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a preliminary heavy rain advisory, stating that heavy rain warnings may be issued for other southern regions by midnight today.



Next, let's look at the expected rainfall until tomorrow (Aug. 10).



This is the forecast released at 5 PM today.



Over 150mm of rain is expected in the southern coast of Jeonnam and Gyeongnam Provinces, and over 120mm is forecast in some areas of inland Jeonnam, Busan, and Ulsan.



In the central region, Chungnam is expected to receive a maximum of 40mm, while the metropolitan area and Gangwon are expected to receive around 5mm, which is relatively light.



With heavy rain forecast, the Korea Forest Service has raised the landslide warning level to ‘Alert’ this afternoon for Jeonnam, Gyeongnam, Gwangju, and Busan.



As strong and heavy rain is expected overnight, those in the affected areas should frequently check disaster text messages and be prepared to evacuate quickly if necessary.



This has been reported from the Disaster Media Center.



