Monsoon pattern disrupted

[Anchor]

Looking back at this summer, the traditional pattern of the monsoon, which usually brings continuous rain for several days followed by scorching and humid heat, has been disrupted.

Even after the monsoon ended, unpredictable heavy rains have been occurring repeatedly.

There is growing discussion in academia about whether our understanding of the monsoon needs to change.

Meteorological expert Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

The monsoon this summer ended on the 20th of last month, but heavy rains have continued since then.

On August 3rd, extreme rainfall exceeding 140mm in an hour occurred in Hampyeong and Muan, Jeollanam-do Province.

Due to climate change, heavy rainfall is now occurring outside the traditional monsoon season, which usually lasts from late June to mid-July.

[Kang Hyun-seok/Director of Forecast Research Department, National Institute of Meteorological Sciences: "Localized and sudden influxes of moisture are causing phenomena where rain pours from clouds like popcorn popping, and this is happening frequently...."]

According to academic analysis, the causes of monsoon rains are also changing compared to the past.

As explained in many current textbooks, the prevailing theory is that the monsoon is formed by the interaction between the Okhotsk High and the North Pacific High.

However, recently, the influence of the Okhotsk High has been diminishing.

[Son Seok-woo/Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Seoul National University/Director of Monsoon and Extreme Weather Research Center: "Many scholars believe that it is not necessary to consider the Okhotsk High, which is a polar air mass, when defining the monsoon."]

As a result, there are calls in academia to redefine the concept of the monsoon in line with climate change.

In a recent survey by the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences, only about half of the experts identified the monsoon period as lasting from late June to about a month later.

Responses suggesting that the monsoon period should be considered to be until late August or late even late September also exceeded 40%, indicating a divided opinion in academia.

The Meteorological Institute plans to conduct a survey on the monsoon period targeting the general public this fall.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.

