Kim Keon-hee poses tampering risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Next, we have news on the Kim Keon-hee special investigation.



The special investigation team is expected to cite 'concerns of evidence destruction' as the main reason for seeking the detention review of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, scheduled for next Tuesday.



This is because signs emerged that Mrs. Kim’s laptop was reset before former President Yoon's impeachment, along with indications that the mobile phones of her close aides were also reset.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports on what exactly happened.



[Report]



At the end of March, just before the impeachment ruling of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the special investigation team stated in their warrant application that "Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's laptop at the Kobana Contents office was reset."



This location is directly tied to the allegations of 'corporate bribery sponsorship' and is also a place connected to other suspicions, including the so-called 'Housekeeper Gate'.



In particular, the special investigation team found that the aides known as the 'Three Musketeers'—Yoo Kyung-ok and Jeong Ji-won—were commuting to this office.



This suggests that Mrs. Kim may still be in a position to exert influence, including the silencing of others.



As evidence, the special investigation team pointed out that Jeong had reset his mobile phone multiple times, and that Yoo locked the door and reset her phone when the prosecution's search and seizure began.



Yoo is the person who received a high-end luxury bag for Mrs. Kim, handed over by former Unification Church executive Yoon. The special investigation team believes that unless Mrs. Kim is detained, there is a high risk of them coordinating their statements.



Mrs. Kim herself is also remaining silent about the password for her seized mobile phone.



The special investigation team included in their warrant application that the allegations against Mrs. Kim have also undermined constitutional values.



The stock price manipulation of Deutsche Motors is seen as undermining the market economic order, the solicitation of the fortune teller is viewed as violating the principle of separation of church and state, and the intervention in the nomination of Jeong Gyo-bin is seen as a breach of intra-party democracy.



Meanwhile, the special investigation team for the deceased Marine confirmed that former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup was appointed as ambassador to Australia despite being a suspect. They are investigating whether the qualification review was conducted hastily without a formal meeting, under the direction of former President Yoon.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!