Lee Choon-suak under name-switch probe

입력 2025.08.10 (01:42)

[Anchor]

We continue with breaking news on the stock name-switching transaction allegations against Representative Lee Choon-suak.

The police have formed a dedicated investigation team of 25 members and are accelerating their investigation by continuously questioning the complainants.

The next step is expected to be a compulsory investigation of Representative Lee Choon-suak.

Yoon Ah-rim reports.

[Report]

The police in charge of the stock name-switching transaction allegations against Representative Lee Choon-suak are speeding up their investigation.

Yesterday (Aug. 8), they confirmed the details of the complaint with the citizen who reported the case, along with the staff of Representative Joo Jin-woo from the People Power Party. Today (the 9), despite being the weekend, they continued questioning the complainants.

They also summoned officials from civic groups who reported Representative Lee for violations of the Financial Real Name Act to verify the facts.

[Kim Soon-hwan/Secretary General of the Public Welfare Committee: "I hope a comprehensive investigation is conducted into the Presidential Office, Democratic Party lawmakers, assistants, and the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning."]

Earlier, on August 4th, Representative Lee was caught viewing a stock account in the National Assembly's main chamber, raising suspicions of name-switching transactions.

At that time, the owner of the account in the mobile phone was confirmed to be Mr. Cha, an assistant to Representative Lee.

Representative Lee immediately denied the allegations, stating that the name-switching transactions were not true.

However, the stocks that Representative Lee appears to have traded include Naver and LG CNS, which the government has designated as national AI representative companies, further fueling the controversy.

As Representative Lee is the head of the Economic Subcommittee of the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning overseeing AI policy, there are concerns that he may have used undisclosed information obtained through his work.

The image of him viewing a stock account under Mr. Cha's name during last year's National Assembly audit has also resurfaced.

The police, who have formed a dedicated investigation team of 25 members, are expected to complete the questioning of the complainants and legal review soon before proceeding with a compulsory investigation against Representative Lee.

KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

윤아림
윤아림 기자

