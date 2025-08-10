PPP to discipline YouTuber Jeon
The People Power Party has initiated disciplinary procedures against YouTuber Jeon Han-gil, who disrupted the party's joint speech event.
The party's Emergency Response Committee held an urgent meeting today and announced that they would refer the investigation of Mr. Jeon to the Central Ethics Committee to begin the disciplinary process.
Mr. Jeon stated that the push for disciplinary action against him is media suppression and expressed his intention to participate in the remaining joint speech events.
