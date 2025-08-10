PPP to discipline YouTuber Jeon

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party has initiated disciplinary procedures against YouTuber Jeon Han-gil, who disrupted the party's joint speech event.



The party's Emergency Response Committee held an urgent meeting today and announced that they would refer the investigation of Mr. Jeon to the Central Ethics Committee to begin the disciplinary process.



Mr. Jeon stated that the push for disciplinary action against him is media suppression and expressed his intention to participate in the remaining joint speech events.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!