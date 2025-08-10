N. Korea dismantles loudspeakers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has responded once again.



Starting today (Aug. 9), North Korea, which had stopped its broadcasts to the South in response to our military's cessation of broadcasts to the North, has begun dismantling its loudspeakers directed at the South.



This appears to be a response to our military's recent dismantling of loudspeakers aimed at the North.



Choi Young-yoon reports on whether this series of actions will lead to changes in inter-Korean relations.



[Report]



This is the bizarre noise that North Korea broadcasted to the South through its loudspeakers last year.



[Yoo Jae-on/Resident of Ganghwa Island/September last year: "It's a strange noise that gives you chills. It's that kind of sound. So when you listen quietly, you can't really describe it."]



Starting this morning, the North Korean military began dismantling the loudspeakers that were used for broadcasts to the South.



Until recently, the North Korean military had been expanding its loudspeakers aimed at the South, with around 40 locations identified in the frontline area.



It is reported that some areas have already completed the dismantling process today.



[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs at the Joint Chiefs of Staff: "Further confirmation is needed regarding complete dismantling, and we will continue to monitor the related activities of the North Korean military."]



Previously, after our military ceased broadcasts to the North on June 11 at the direction of President Lee Jae Myung, North Korea stopped its broadcasts to the South within 8 hours.



Additionally, after our military dismantled all 20 loudspeakers aimed at the North on the 5th, North Korea responded in the same manner four days later.



[Chung Dong-young/Minister of Unification/July 25: "The cessation of psychological warfare broadcasts, which were relics of the Cold War, was the first signal for restoring trust between the North and the South. From now on, both sides will rebuild the broken trust step by step."]



Earlier, North Korea's Kim Yo-jong mentioned the cessation of leaflet distribution and the allowance of individual tourism to the North, stating that "there is no interest in any proposals coming from Seoul."



However, as North Korea responds to the dismantling of the South's loudspeakers aimed at the North by dismantling their own loudspeakers, attention is focused on whether there will be any further changes in its stance towards reconciliation.



KBS News, Choi Young-yoon.



