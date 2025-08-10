News 9

Heat risk for manual laborers

입력 2025.08.10 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The memory of this summer's sweltering heat is likely to remain as one more intense than in any previous year.

Although it is an unavoidable natural phenomenon, the consequences sometimes develop into social issues.

Among those affected are outdoor workers, who labor to survive in conditions where even breathing is difficult.

Who among us is not struggling with the heat? But who has suffered the most this summer?
We present the numbers.

Yoo Kwang-seok reports.

[Report]

This is a construction site on a day when a heatwave warning was issued.

For workers pouring concrete and carrying heavy materials, the intense labor becomes even more grueling.

[Kim Il-doo/55 years old: "Especially on this cement floor, the heat rises. When I'm already sweating a lot, the hot air makes it hard to breathe sometimes."]

An ambulance rushes a man in his 70s, who collapsed outdoors, to the emergency room.

The patient's body temperature is 39.9 degrees, and he is disoriented and experiencing convulsions.

[Yang Hyuk-jun/Director of the Regional Emergency Medical Center at Gachon University Gil Medical Center: "In cases of heat stroke where the body temperature rises to around 40 degrees and the body cannot regulate temperature, the person is almost unconscious. They may be in a coma, have convulsions, and their pulse quickens as their skin turns red..."]

Last year, over 3,700 heat-related illness patients visited emergency rooms at more than 500 hospitals nationwide, with 2,900 of them being men, which is 3.7 times more than women.

For the past 14 years, the number of male patients has consistently exceeded that of female patients, and the number of heat-related illnesses has increased in years with more heatwave days.

By location, men were most commonly found at outdoor workplaces, rice paddies, and indoor workplaces, in that order, while women were more frequently affected in rice paddies, along roadsides, and at home.

[Ham Seung-heon/Professor of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Gachon University Gil Medical Center: "For those working outdoors, they are often exposed to direct sunlight, lack shade, and may not have access to water regularly, making them more vulnerable."]

By age group, individuals in their 50s accounted for the highest percentage of heat-related illness cases at 19.3%, followed by those in their 60s at 18.3%.

This trend suggests that people in the retirement or early retirement age group are emerging as a vulnerable population, likely due to economic factors.

The occupation with the highest number of heat-related illnesses is manual laborers, who make up one-quarter of the total.

Among these manual laborers, the most affected age group is those in their 50s at 25.6%, followed by those in their 60s at 18.5%.

[Cho Dong-geun/Emeritus Professor of Economics at Myongji University: "(After retirement) there are no ways to earn income. Public pensions provide only limited support, so people have to earn a living on their own. They may have experienced career interruptions and, in reality, are often limited to simple, repetitive labor."]

Men in their 50s and 60s working in outdoor manual labor jobs.

Tailored measures are needed to protect vulnerable groups affected by heatwaves.

This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heat risk for manual laborers
    • 입력 2025-08-10 01:42:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

The memory of this summer's sweltering heat is likely to remain as one more intense than in any previous year.

Although it is an unavoidable natural phenomenon, the consequences sometimes develop into social issues.

Among those affected are outdoor workers, who labor to survive in conditions where even breathing is difficult.

Who among us is not struggling with the heat? But who has suffered the most this summer?
We present the numbers.

Yoo Kwang-seok reports.

[Report]

This is a construction site on a day when a heatwave warning was issued.

For workers pouring concrete and carrying heavy materials, the intense labor becomes even more grueling.

[Kim Il-doo/55 years old: "Especially on this cement floor, the heat rises. When I'm already sweating a lot, the hot air makes it hard to breathe sometimes."]

An ambulance rushes a man in his 70s, who collapsed outdoors, to the emergency room.

The patient's body temperature is 39.9 degrees, and he is disoriented and experiencing convulsions.

[Yang Hyuk-jun/Director of the Regional Emergency Medical Center at Gachon University Gil Medical Center: "In cases of heat stroke where the body temperature rises to around 40 degrees and the body cannot regulate temperature, the person is almost unconscious. They may be in a coma, have convulsions, and their pulse quickens as their skin turns red..."]

Last year, over 3,700 heat-related illness patients visited emergency rooms at more than 500 hospitals nationwide, with 2,900 of them being men, which is 3.7 times more than women.

For the past 14 years, the number of male patients has consistently exceeded that of female patients, and the number of heat-related illnesses has increased in years with more heatwave days.

By location, men were most commonly found at outdoor workplaces, rice paddies, and indoor workplaces, in that order, while women were more frequently affected in rice paddies, along roadsides, and at home.

[Ham Seung-heon/Professor of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Gachon University Gil Medical Center: "For those working outdoors, they are often exposed to direct sunlight, lack shade, and may not have access to water regularly, making them more vulnerable."]

By age group, individuals in their 50s accounted for the highest percentage of heat-related illness cases at 19.3%, followed by those in their 60s at 18.3%.

This trend suggests that people in the retirement or early retirement age group are emerging as a vulnerable population, likely due to economic factors.

The occupation with the highest number of heat-related illnesses is manual laborers, who make up one-quarter of the total.

Among these manual laborers, the most affected age group is those in their 50s at 25.6%, followed by those in their 60s at 18.5%.

[Cho Dong-geun/Emeritus Professor of Economics at Myongji University: "(After retirement) there are no ways to earn income. Public pensions provide only limited support, so people have to earn a living on their own. They may have experienced career interruptions and, in reality, are often limited to simple, repetitive labor."]

Men in their 50s and 60s working in outdoor manual labor jobs.

Tailored measures are needed to protect vulnerable groups affected by heatwaves.

This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.
유광석
유광석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 남해안 호우경보…새벽 시간당 70mm 예보

전남 남해안 호우경보…새벽 시간당 70mm 예보
이 시각 남부 비 상황은?

이 시각 남부 비 상황은?
“김건희, 탄핵 전 노트북 포맷 …‘문고리’는 문 잠그고 초기화”

“김건희, 탄핵 전 노트북 포맷 …‘문고리’는 문 잠그고 초기화”
“북한, 대남 확성기 철거 시작” …대북 확성기 철거에 호응

“북한, 대남 확성기 철거 시작” …대북 확성기 철거에 호응
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.