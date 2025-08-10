Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Trump and Putin, the leaders of the United States and Russia, will meet.



The meeting is scheduled for the 15th in Alaska.



The key agenda of this meeting is expected to be the resolution of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has seen heated exchanges outside of formal discussions.



What specific discussions will take place, and how will Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is not part of the talks, react?



Our correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



On the 15th, local time, the meeting between the U.S. and Russian leaders will take place on U.S. soil, in Alaska.



President Trump announced this first through social media, and the Kremlin has expressed anticipation for the meeting, stating that they have already proposed a reciprocal visit.



This will be the first meeting between the two leaders in six years, with the issue of a ceasefire in Ukraine expected to be on the agenda.



President Putin has reportedly conveyed to the U.S. that he would agree to a ceasefire if the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine is recognized as Russian territory.



This includes not only the forcibly annexed Crimea but also the territories currently under occupation, which he wants to be recognized as part of Russia.



The U.S. is said to be seeking the opinions of various European countries regarding this ceasefire proposal.



This suggests a possibility of acceptance.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It's very complicated but we're going to get some back, we're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both."]



Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is excluded from the talks, immediately expressed his opposition.



He reaffirmed that no territory can be conceded.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Whether it is a decision unfavorable to us or a decision made without Ukraine, all such decisions are simultaneously decisions against peace."]



Europe is also concerned about a ceasefire proposal that involves conceding territory, but there are many forecasts that they too will be 'passed over' in this process.



Even if the U.S. and Russia agree on a ceasefire proposal, whether Ukraine and Europe will accept it could lead to further controversy.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!