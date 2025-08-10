News 9

Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska

입력 2025.08.10 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Trump and Putin, the leaders of the United States and Russia, will meet.

The meeting is scheduled for the 15th in Alaska.

The key agenda of this meeting is expected to be the resolution of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has seen heated exchanges outside of formal discussions.

What specific discussions will take place, and how will Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is not part of the talks, react?

Our correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

On the 15th, local time, the meeting between the U.S. and Russian leaders will take place on U.S. soil, in Alaska.

President Trump announced this first through social media, and the Kremlin has expressed anticipation for the meeting, stating that they have already proposed a reciprocal visit.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders in six years, with the issue of a ceasefire in Ukraine expected to be on the agenda.

President Putin has reportedly conveyed to the U.S. that he would agree to a ceasefire if the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine is recognized as Russian territory.

This includes not only the forcibly annexed Crimea but also the territories currently under occupation, which he wants to be recognized as part of Russia.

The U.S. is said to be seeking the opinions of various European countries regarding this ceasefire proposal.

This suggests a possibility of acceptance.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It's very complicated but we're going to get some back, we're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both."]

Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is excluded from the talks, immediately expressed his opposition.

He reaffirmed that no territory can be conceded.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Whether it is a decision unfavorable to us or a decision made without Ukraine, all such decisions are simultaneously decisions against peace."]

Europe is also concerned about a ceasefire proposal that involves conceding territory, but there are many forecasts that they too will be 'passed over' in this process.

Even if the U.S. and Russia agree on a ceasefire proposal, whether Ukraine and Europe will accept it could lead to further controversy.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska
    • 입력 2025-08-10 01:42:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Trump and Putin, the leaders of the United States and Russia, will meet.

The meeting is scheduled for the 15th in Alaska.

The key agenda of this meeting is expected to be the resolution of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has seen heated exchanges outside of formal discussions.

What specific discussions will take place, and how will Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is not part of the talks, react?

Our correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

On the 15th, local time, the meeting between the U.S. and Russian leaders will take place on U.S. soil, in Alaska.

President Trump announced this first through social media, and the Kremlin has expressed anticipation for the meeting, stating that they have already proposed a reciprocal visit.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders in six years, with the issue of a ceasefire in Ukraine expected to be on the agenda.

President Putin has reportedly conveyed to the U.S. that he would agree to a ceasefire if the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine is recognized as Russian territory.

This includes not only the forcibly annexed Crimea but also the territories currently under occupation, which he wants to be recognized as part of Russia.

The U.S. is said to be seeking the opinions of various European countries regarding this ceasefire proposal.

This suggests a possibility of acceptance.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It's very complicated but we're going to get some back, we're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both."]

Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is excluded from the talks, immediately expressed his opposition.

He reaffirmed that no territory can be conceded.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Whether it is a decision unfavorable to us or a decision made without Ukraine, all such decisions are simultaneously decisions against peace."]

Europe is also concerned about a ceasefire proposal that involves conceding territory, but there are many forecasts that they too will be 'passed over' in this process.

Even if the U.S. and Russia agree on a ceasefire proposal, whether Ukraine and Europe will accept it could lead to further controversy.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 남해안 호우경보…새벽 시간당 70mm 예보

전남 남해안 호우경보…새벽 시간당 70mm 예보
이 시각 남부 비 상황은?

이 시각 남부 비 상황은?
“김건희, 탄핵 전 노트북 포맷 …‘문고리’는 문 잠그고 초기화”

“김건희, 탄핵 전 노트북 포맷 …‘문고리’는 문 잠그고 초기화”
“북한, 대남 확성기 철거 시작” …대북 확성기 철거에 호응

“북한, 대남 확성기 철거 시작” …대북 확성기 철거에 호응
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.