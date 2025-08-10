News 9

New musical captures 1950s America

[Anchor]

In 1950s America, where the walls of racial discrimination were high and solid, a delightful rebellion between a white DJ and a black singer has been transformed into a musical.

The legendary DJ Dewey Phillips, a real person from that era, served as the inspiration.

The story begins in the underground club scene of soul and rock and roll.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop picks up from that very moment.

[Report]

["This is down, down, underground!"]

In the 1950s, when racial discrimination peaked, in Memphis, Southern America.

["The song of my soul that saved me on a lost day, The Music of My Soul!"]

A white youth named Huey accidentally hears the rock and roll of a black singer named Felicia.

["Someday."]

He goes to audition as a DJ at a white-only radio station and secretly broadcasts rock and roll music.

["Let the rhythm take over everything!"]

This first step, which introduced rock and roll that came to dominate an era, is the true story of the legendary DJ Dewey Phillips, who discovered the music of Elvis Presley, a truck driver that most people had paid no attention to.

[Jung Taek-woon/Role of DJ Huey: "I thought that in order for people to understand, I would have to convey the sincerity and passion for music behind Huey's love for Black music and his efforts to join that community..."]

Huey's courage against prejudice and his passion for music are expressed through the rock and roll songs he introduced to the world.

[Jung Seon-ah/Role of Felicia: "We have to present to the audience the rock and roll that defined this era. So, I studied a lot. I listened to a lot of soul music and also took vocal lessons...."]

On stage, the protagonist Huey asks, "Did you bear the weight of the day well?" offering us a small measure of comfort and courage amid weariness from prejudice and conflict..

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

