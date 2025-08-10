News 9

Hanwha’s pitching collapses early

입력 2025.08.10 (02:29) 수정 2025.08.10 (02:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The professional baseball match between LG and Hanwha, which has been dubbed a preview of the Korean Series, saw Hanwha crumble early on due to a shaky mound in their 1-2 matchup.

Eom Sang-baek, who made his first start in a month, allowed 6 runs in 1 inning and was shockingly pulled from the game.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Hanwha has won just 1 of their last 5 games.

Having lost momentum in the first half, Hanwha hoped for a rebound by starting Eom Sang-baek after a month, but those expectations crumbled from the very beginning.

They faced a crisis right from the leadoff batter.

Throwing.

[Commentary: "Another foul!"]

Despite the effort, Eom Sang-baek couldn’t close the inning, eventually allowing a hit on his 14th pitch thanks to Shin Min-jae’s persistence.

[Commentary: "After this long battle, LG's Shin Min-jae has successfully reached base."]

After that, he gave up a two-run home run to Austin, causing him to lower his head in defeat.

Following that, he allowed a walk to Moon Bo-kyung and then a stolen base.

Despite the crowd's cheers, Eom Sang-baek threw a staggering 44 pitches, allowing 3 runs before finally ending the first inning.

Regaining his composure, he took the mound again in the second inning, but faced another hit from the leadoff batter.

The LG batters, who accurately read Eom Sang-baek's struggles, added stolen bases, and ultimately, after failing to record a single out and allowing more runs, manager Kim Kyung-moon called him back.

6 runs in 1 inning.

This was not the result expected from a pitcher who was ambitiously signed for up to 7.8 billion won over 4 years before this season.

With Hanwha showing poor performance in the second half, including recent bullpen struggles, a careful strategy for securing a solid fifth starter on the mound has become necessary.

In contrast to Eom Sang-baek's tears, Jang Jin-hyuk, who was traded to KT as a compensation player, excelled.

After giving up a leadoff home run to the league's home run leader, Samsung's Diaz, and trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Jang Jin-hyuk hit a priceless three-run home run to turn the game around.

This was his first home run of the season and a valuable contribution to the team's victory.

With Jang Jin-hyuk's decisive home run leading the way, KT defeated Samsung.

Kiwoom's Song Seong-mun hit his 19th home run of the season.

Now, he only needs one more home run and two stolen bases to become the first player to achieve a 20-20 season this year.

Professional baseball, which has recorded the fewest games to surpass 9 million spectators, is expected to achieve over 10 million spectators for the second consecutive year and possibly reach 12 million spectators if this trend continues.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hanwha’s pitching collapses early
    • 입력 2025-08-10 02:29:02
    • 수정2025-08-10 02:30:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

The professional baseball match between LG and Hanwha, which has been dubbed a preview of the Korean Series, saw Hanwha crumble early on due to a shaky mound in their 1-2 matchup.

Eom Sang-baek, who made his first start in a month, allowed 6 runs in 1 inning and was shockingly pulled from the game.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Hanwha has won just 1 of their last 5 games.

Having lost momentum in the first half, Hanwha hoped for a rebound by starting Eom Sang-baek after a month, but those expectations crumbled from the very beginning.

They faced a crisis right from the leadoff batter.

Throwing.

[Commentary: "Another foul!"]

Despite the effort, Eom Sang-baek couldn’t close the inning, eventually allowing a hit on his 14th pitch thanks to Shin Min-jae’s persistence.

[Commentary: "After this long battle, LG's Shin Min-jae has successfully reached base."]

After that, he gave up a two-run home run to Austin, causing him to lower his head in defeat.

Following that, he allowed a walk to Moon Bo-kyung and then a stolen base.

Despite the crowd's cheers, Eom Sang-baek threw a staggering 44 pitches, allowing 3 runs before finally ending the first inning.

Regaining his composure, he took the mound again in the second inning, but faced another hit from the leadoff batter.

The LG batters, who accurately read Eom Sang-baek's struggles, added stolen bases, and ultimately, after failing to record a single out and allowing more runs, manager Kim Kyung-moon called him back.

6 runs in 1 inning.

This was not the result expected from a pitcher who was ambitiously signed for up to 7.8 billion won over 4 years before this season.

With Hanwha showing poor performance in the second half, including recent bullpen struggles, a careful strategy for securing a solid fifth starter on the mound has become necessary.

In contrast to Eom Sang-baek's tears, Jang Jin-hyuk, who was traded to KT as a compensation player, excelled.

After giving up a leadoff home run to the league's home run leader, Samsung's Diaz, and trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Jang Jin-hyuk hit a priceless three-run home run to turn the game around.

This was his first home run of the season and a valuable contribution to the team's victory.

With Jang Jin-hyuk's decisive home run leading the way, KT defeated Samsung.

Kiwoom's Song Seong-mun hit his 19th home run of the season.

Now, he only needs one more home run and two stolen bases to become the first player to achieve a 20-20 season this year.

Professional baseball, which has recorded the fewest games to surpass 9 million spectators, is expected to achieve over 10 million spectators for the second consecutive year and possibly reach 12 million spectators if this trend continues.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 남해안 호우경보…새벽 시간당 70mm 예보

전남 남해안 호우경보…새벽 시간당 70mm 예보
이 시각 남부 비 상황은?

이 시각 남부 비 상황은?
“김건희, 탄핵 전 노트북 포맷 …‘문고리’는 문 잠그고 초기화”

“김건희, 탄핵 전 노트북 포맷 …‘문고리’는 문 잠그고 초기화”
“북한, 대남 확성기 철거 시작” …대북 확성기 철거에 호응

“북한, 대남 확성기 철거 시작” …대북 확성기 철거에 호응
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.