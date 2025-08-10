Hanwha’s pitching collapses early

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The professional baseball match between LG and Hanwha, which has been dubbed a preview of the Korean Series, saw Hanwha crumble early on due to a shaky mound in their 1-2 matchup.



Eom Sang-baek, who made his first start in a month, allowed 6 runs in 1 inning and was shockingly pulled from the game.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Hanwha has won just 1 of their last 5 games.



Having lost momentum in the first half, Hanwha hoped for a rebound by starting Eom Sang-baek after a month, but those expectations crumbled from the very beginning.



They faced a crisis right from the leadoff batter.



Throwing.



[Commentary: "Another foul!"]



Despite the effort, Eom Sang-baek couldn’t close the inning, eventually allowing a hit on his 14th pitch thanks to Shin Min-jae’s persistence.



[Commentary: "After this long battle, LG's Shin Min-jae has successfully reached base."]



After that, he gave up a two-run home run to Austin, causing him to lower his head in defeat.



Following that, he allowed a walk to Moon Bo-kyung and then a stolen base.



Despite the crowd's cheers, Eom Sang-baek threw a staggering 44 pitches, allowing 3 runs before finally ending the first inning.



Regaining his composure, he took the mound again in the second inning, but faced another hit from the leadoff batter.



The LG batters, who accurately read Eom Sang-baek's struggles, added stolen bases, and ultimately, after failing to record a single out and allowing more runs, manager Kim Kyung-moon called him back.



6 runs in 1 inning.



This was not the result expected from a pitcher who was ambitiously signed for up to 7.8 billion won over 4 years before this season.



With Hanwha showing poor performance in the second half, including recent bullpen struggles, a careful strategy for securing a solid fifth starter on the mound has become necessary.



In contrast to Eom Sang-baek's tears, Jang Jin-hyuk, who was traded to KT as a compensation player, excelled.



After giving up a leadoff home run to the league's home run leader, Samsung's Diaz, and trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Jang Jin-hyuk hit a priceless three-run home run to turn the game around.



This was his first home run of the season and a valuable contribution to the team's victory.



With Jang Jin-hyuk's decisive home run leading the way, KT defeated Samsung.



Kiwoom's Song Seong-mun hit his 19th home run of the season.



Now, he only needs one more home run and two stolen bases to become the first player to achieve a 20-20 season this year.



Professional baseball, which has recorded the fewest games to surpass 9 million spectators, is expected to achieve over 10 million spectators for the second consecutive year and possibly reach 12 million spectators if this trend continues.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



