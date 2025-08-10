News 9

Shin Tae-yong fuels Ulsan comeback

[Anchor]

Coach Shin Tae-yong, who has emerged as a firefighter in Ulsan, faced Jeju in his return match to the K League.

What were Coach Shin Tae-yong's unconventional tactics and tricks for Ulsan's resurgence?

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.

[Report]

Ahead of his domestic return match in 13 years, Coach Shin Tae-yong's expression showed signs of anxiousness.

[Shin Tae-yong/Ulsan HD Coach: "I will prepare so that Ulsan HD can become a truly brave tiger, not a toothless one, and definitely bounce back this year."]

Recognizing that the players were extremely exhausted, Coach Shin Tae-yong set a calm and realistic goal.

[Shin Tae-yong/Ulsan HD Coach: "I told the players, 'To be honest, winning the championship is difficult, but we can definitely aim for 2nd or 3rd place.' Even if winning is hard, our goal this year is to qualify for the ACL."]

Having faced difficulties while executing a so-called trick operation against Sweden during the Russia World Cup, Coach Shin stated that there would be no more tricks and promised attacking football.

[Shin Tae-yong/Ulsan HD Coach: "I said (to the coach), 'If I say we're going with a three-back and then signal a four-back, they'll definitely pick on me for using tricks.' So I directly signed for the 3-4-3 formation. We will focus on attacking, and we will attack a lot."]

In the match, Coach Shin also demonstrated an attacking style by leading the monstrous striker Malcom to aggressively press Jeju.

It remains to be seen whether Ulsan, backed by Shin Tae-yong's tricks, can show its strength and regain the bravery of a tiger.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

