Kim Min-sun mentors young skaters
입력 2025.08.10 (02:29)
Korea’s speed skating star and national team member Kim Min-sun had a meaningful time serving as a one-day mentoring instructor for youth athletes.
On a humid day, the ice rink must have been a cool refuge.
National speed skating representative Kim Min-sun and junior athlete Jeong Hee-dan engaged in a talent donation event for young athletes, who are the future stars.
They offered detailed corrections for each arm movement while teaching them how to skate quickly and effectively.
Kim Min-sun expressed her hope that the younger athletes would enjoy skating and continue to love the sport.
They also created joyful memories today by holding a signing event.
