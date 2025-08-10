Kim Min-sun mentors young skaters

동영상 고정 취소

Korea’s speed skating star and national team member Kim Min-sun had a meaningful time serving as a one-day mentoring instructor for youth athletes.



On a humid day, the ice rink must have been a cool refuge.



National speed skating representative Kim Min-sun and junior athlete Jeong Hee-dan engaged in a talent donation event for young athletes, who are the future stars.



They offered detailed corrections for each arm movement while teaching them how to skate quickly and effectively.



Kim Min-sun expressed her hope that the younger athletes would enjoy skating and continue to love the sport.



They also created joyful memories today by holding a signing event.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!