News 9

Brunson hints at USFK troop shift

입력 2025.08.10 (23:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit, significant remarks have emerged regarding the reduction of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

General Xavier Brunson, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, stated directly that what matters is not the troop numbers but the capabilities, hinting at the possibility of redeploying the approximately 28,000 U.S. troops currently stationed in South Korea.

There was also mention of the transfer of wartime operational control.

First, we have reporter Jo Hye-jin covering the main points of the remarks.

[Report]

General Xavier Brunson, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, held his first press conference since taking office.

He predicted that discussions related to U.S. troops in South Korea during the upcoming Korea-U.S. summit would focus on capabilities rather than troop numbers.

[Xavier Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "So, those decisions will be made. My sense is that it won't be wholly about just numbers. I think it'll be more about the capabilities..."]

He emphasized that while changes to U.S. Forces Korea are necessary, maintaining operational capabilities is more important than the sheer number of troops.

Although he did not directly mention the reduction of U.S. troops, he raised the possibility of redeploying the current 28,000 troops, provided that overall capabilities are maintained.

As an example of this strategic flexibility, he cited the Patriot missile batteries that were deployed to the Middle East earlier this year.

[Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "We've had fifth-gen fighters on the (Korean) Peninsula for the past six months. And that's covered the gap."]

He called for a cautious approach regarding the transfer of wartime operational control.

[Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "As long as we continue to move along the azimuth that's been set, we'll be in good stead. Now, if we choose to take shortcuts, that could endanger the readiness..."]

He stated that the transfer should occur only when the agreed military conditions are met, emphasizing that rushing would not be in the best interests of either country.

Regarding the cross-strait tension between China and Taiwan, he clarified that it should not be assumed the U.S. would ask South Korea to assist in defending Taiwan.

He stressed that what the U.S. is asking for is for South Korea to take a greater role in the defense against North Korea and to show flexibility in modernizing the alliance.

KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Brunson hints at USFK troop shift
    • 입력 2025-08-10 23:26:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit, significant remarks have emerged regarding the reduction of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

General Xavier Brunson, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, stated directly that what matters is not the troop numbers but the capabilities, hinting at the possibility of redeploying the approximately 28,000 U.S. troops currently stationed in South Korea.

There was also mention of the transfer of wartime operational control.

First, we have reporter Jo Hye-jin covering the main points of the remarks.

[Report]

General Xavier Brunson, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, held his first press conference since taking office.

He predicted that discussions related to U.S. troops in South Korea during the upcoming Korea-U.S. summit would focus on capabilities rather than troop numbers.

[Xavier Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "So, those decisions will be made. My sense is that it won't be wholly about just numbers. I think it'll be more about the capabilities..."]

He emphasized that while changes to U.S. Forces Korea are necessary, maintaining operational capabilities is more important than the sheer number of troops.

Although he did not directly mention the reduction of U.S. troops, he raised the possibility of redeploying the current 28,000 troops, provided that overall capabilities are maintained.

As an example of this strategic flexibility, he cited the Patriot missile batteries that were deployed to the Middle East earlier this year.

[Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "We've had fifth-gen fighters on the (Korean) Peninsula for the past six months. And that's covered the gap."]

He called for a cautious approach regarding the transfer of wartime operational control.

[Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "As long as we continue to move along the azimuth that's been set, we'll be in good stead. Now, if we choose to take shortcuts, that could endanger the readiness..."]

He stated that the transfer should occur only when the agreed military conditions are met, emphasizing that rushing would not be in the best interests of either country.

Regarding the cross-strait tension between China and Taiwan, he clarified that it should not be assumed the U.S. would ask South Korea to assist in defending Taiwan.

He stressed that what the U.S. is asking for is for South Korea to take a greater role in the defense against North Korea and to show flexibility in modernizing the alliance.

KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 <br>지름길 안돼”

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 지름길 안돼”
이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정

이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정
당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”

당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”
첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심

첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.