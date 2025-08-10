Brunson hints at USFK troop shift

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit, significant remarks have emerged regarding the reduction of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.



General Xavier Brunson, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, stated directly that what matters is not the troop numbers but the capabilities, hinting at the possibility of redeploying the approximately 28,000 U.S. troops currently stationed in South Korea.



There was also mention of the transfer of wartime operational control.



First, we have reporter Jo Hye-jin covering the main points of the remarks.



[Report]



General Xavier Brunson, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, held his first press conference since taking office.



He predicted that discussions related to U.S. troops in South Korea during the upcoming Korea-U.S. summit would focus on capabilities rather than troop numbers.



[Xavier Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "So, those decisions will be made. My sense is that it won't be wholly about just numbers. I think it'll be more about the capabilities..."]



He emphasized that while changes to U.S. Forces Korea are necessary, maintaining operational capabilities is more important than the sheer number of troops.



Although he did not directly mention the reduction of U.S. troops, he raised the possibility of redeploying the current 28,000 troops, provided that overall capabilities are maintained.



As an example of this strategic flexibility, he cited the Patriot missile batteries that were deployed to the Middle East earlier this year.



[Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "We've had fifth-gen fighters on the (Korean) Peninsula for the past six months. And that's covered the gap."]



He called for a cautious approach regarding the transfer of wartime operational control.



[Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "As long as we continue to move along the azimuth that's been set, we'll be in good stead. Now, if we choose to take shortcuts, that could endanger the readiness..."]



He stated that the transfer should occur only when the agreed military conditions are met, emphasizing that rushing would not be in the best interests of either country.



Regarding the cross-strait tension between China and Taiwan, he clarified that it should not be assumed the U.S. would ask South Korea to assist in defending Taiwan.



He stressed that what the U.S. is asking for is for South Korea to take a greater role in the defense against North Korea and to show flexibility in modernizing the alliance.



KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



