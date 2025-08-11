News 9

First gov't-party meeting

입력 2025.08.11 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The first party-government meeting since the inauguration of Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae has been held.

There were several agenda items, but the main focus was on the threshold for major shareholders, which is used as the basis for the capital gains tax on stock transfers.

Did they reach a decision on whether the threshold should be 1 billion won or 5 billion won?
Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

This was the first high-level party-government meeting since the inauguration of Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae.

The government, ruling party, and the presidential office emphasized unity for the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister: "Congratulations again on the launch of the new leadership. The party and government should act as a united and responsible community."]

During the meeting, the follow-up measures to the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations agreed upon last month was a key topic.

The party and government agreed to create a 'financial package for the U.S.' to support entry into the U.S. market and to prepare support measures for vulnerable sectors and small parts manufacturers.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "We will closely share information regarding the outcome of the discussions and analyze the impacts on the economy and industry from various angles to establish countermeasures."]

However, the issue of the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders, an issue that attracted much attention, remains unresolved.

The Democratic Party suggested keeping the threshold at 5 billion won to help revitalize the stock market, but the government reportedly maintained its more cautious stance.

[Park Soo-hyun/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "The party and government held close discussions and coordination, and agreed to further consider the issue."]

Meanwhile, leader Jung Chung-rae also requested that measures be prepared for flood victims who lost their homes due to recent heavy rains, and the government agreed to actively review support measures.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First gov't-party meeting
    • 입력 2025-08-11 00:33:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The first party-government meeting since the inauguration of Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae has been held.

There were several agenda items, but the main focus was on the threshold for major shareholders, which is used as the basis for the capital gains tax on stock transfers.

Did they reach a decision on whether the threshold should be 1 billion won or 5 billion won?
Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

This was the first high-level party-government meeting since the inauguration of Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae.

The government, ruling party, and the presidential office emphasized unity for the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister: "Congratulations again on the launch of the new leadership. The party and government should act as a united and responsible community."]

During the meeting, the follow-up measures to the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations agreed upon last month was a key topic.

The party and government agreed to create a 'financial package for the U.S.' to support entry into the U.S. market and to prepare support measures for vulnerable sectors and small parts manufacturers.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "We will closely share information regarding the outcome of the discussions and analyze the impacts on the economy and industry from various angles to establish countermeasures."]

However, the issue of the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders, an issue that attracted much attention, remains unresolved.

The Democratic Party suggested keeping the threshold at 5 billion won to help revitalize the stock market, but the government reportedly maintained its more cautious stance.

[Park Soo-hyun/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "The party and government held close discussions and coordination, and agreed to further consider the issue."]

Meanwhile, leader Jung Chung-rae also requested that measures be prepared for flood victims who lost their homes due to recent heavy rains, and the government agreed to actively review support measures.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 <br>지름길 안돼”

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 지름길 안돼”
이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정

이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정
당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”

당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”
첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심

첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.