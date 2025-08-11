First gov't-party meeting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first party-government meeting since the inauguration of Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae has been held.



There were several agenda items, but the main focus was on the threshold for major shareholders, which is used as the basis for the capital gains tax on stock transfers.



Did they reach a decision on whether the threshold should be 1 billion won or 5 billion won?

Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



This was the first high-level party-government meeting since the inauguration of Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae.



The government, ruling party, and the presidential office emphasized unity for the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration.



[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister: "Congratulations again on the launch of the new leadership. The party and government should act as a united and responsible community."]



During the meeting, the follow-up measures to the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations agreed upon last month was a key topic.



The party and government agreed to create a 'financial package for the U.S.' to support entry into the U.S. market and to prepare support measures for vulnerable sectors and small parts manufacturers.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "We will closely share information regarding the outcome of the discussions and analyze the impacts on the economy and industry from various angles to establish countermeasures."]



However, the issue of the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders, an issue that attracted much attention, remains unresolved.



The Democratic Party suggested keeping the threshold at 5 billion won to help revitalize the stock market, but the government reportedly maintained its more cautious stance.



[Park Soo-hyun/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "The party and government held close discussions and coordination, and agreed to further consider the issue."]



Meanwhile, leader Jung Chung-rae also requested that measures be prepared for flood victims who lost their homes due to recent heavy rains, and the government agreed to actively review support measures.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



