President Lee Jae Myung's pardon list

[Anchor]



The final list for the Liberation Day special pardon will be announced tomorrow (Aug. 11).



President Lee Jae-myung, who has returned from vacation, will conclude the matter during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting.



There is considerable controversy surrounding the pardon beneficiaries, including former representative Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon Mi-hyang.

Now, only the decision of the president, who holds the pardon authority, remains.



This is Bang Jun-won reporting.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung is set to issue the Liberation Day special pardon a day earlier than originally scheduled.



He has convened an extraordinary Cabinet meeting tomorrow to deliberate and vote on the special pardon agenda.



It is reported that the potential list of presidential pardon recipients from the ruling party includes Cho Kuk and his wife, who have been sentenced for academic fraud charges involving their children, as well as former lawmakers Choi Kang-wook and Yoon Mi-hyang, and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.



From the opposition party, former lawmakers Jeong Chan-min, Hong Moon-jong, and Shim Hak-bong are said to be on the list.



Within the ruling party, opinions are divided. Some view



The opposition has strongly criticized the pardon, citing former representative Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon as examples of the worst political pardon.



Whether all of them will be pardoned depends on President Lee's decision, but there are expectations that there will not be significant changes in the political landscape.



Regarding the advancement of the 'pardon' Cabinet meeting schedule, a presidential office official explained that the intention is to quickly resolve agenda items that can be concluded, so the administration can focus on other national priorities.



This is being interpreted as an effort to prevent the political controversy from dragging on.



It is also reported that another factor was the large number of agenda items related to industrial accidents for the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office/Yesterday: "I have instructed the Ministry of Labor to report on the preventive and follow-up measures for industrial accidents and the actions taken so far at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday."]



The People Power Party has demanded that tomorrow's extraordinary Cabinet meeting be broadcast live, citing that Cabinet member statements were live-streamed in a recent Cabinet meeting.



This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.



