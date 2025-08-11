News 9

President Lee Jae Myung's pardon list

입력 2025.08.11 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The final list for the Liberation Day special pardon will be announced tomorrow (Aug. 11).

President Lee Jae-myung, who has returned from vacation, will conclude the matter during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting.

There is considerable controversy surrounding the pardon beneficiaries, including former representative Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon Mi-hyang.
Now, only the decision of the president, who holds the pardon authority, remains.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung is set to issue the Liberation Day special pardon a day earlier than originally scheduled.

He has convened an extraordinary Cabinet meeting tomorrow to deliberate and vote on the special pardon agenda.

It is reported that the potential list of presidential pardon recipients from the ruling party includes Cho Kuk and his wife, who have been sentenced for academic fraud charges involving their children, as well as former lawmakers Choi Kang-wook and Yoon Mi-hyang, and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.

From the opposition party, former lawmakers Jeong Chan-min, Hong Moon-jong, and Shim Hak-bong are said to be on the list.

Within the ruling party, opinions are divided. Some view

The opposition has strongly criticized the pardon, citing former representative Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon as examples of the worst political pardon.

Whether all of them will be pardoned depends on President Lee's decision, but there are expectations that there will not be significant changes in the political landscape.

Regarding the advancement of the 'pardon' Cabinet meeting schedule, a presidential office official explained that the intention is to quickly resolve agenda items that can be concluded, so the administration can focus on other national priorities.

This is being interpreted as an effort to prevent the political controversy from dragging on.

It is also reported that another factor was the large number of agenda items related to industrial accidents for the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office/Yesterday: "I have instructed the Ministry of Labor to report on the preventive and follow-up measures for industrial accidents and the actions taken so far at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday."]

The People Power Party has demanded that tomorrow's extraordinary Cabinet meeting be broadcast live, citing that Cabinet member statements were live-streamed in a recent Cabinet meeting.

This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Lee Jae Myung's pardon list
    • 입력 2025-08-11 00:33:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The final list for the Liberation Day special pardon will be announced tomorrow (Aug. 11).

President Lee Jae-myung, who has returned from vacation, will conclude the matter during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting.

There is considerable controversy surrounding the pardon beneficiaries, including former representative Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon Mi-hyang.
Now, only the decision of the president, who holds the pardon authority, remains.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung is set to issue the Liberation Day special pardon a day earlier than originally scheduled.

He has convened an extraordinary Cabinet meeting tomorrow to deliberate and vote on the special pardon agenda.

It is reported that the potential list of presidential pardon recipients from the ruling party includes Cho Kuk and his wife, who have been sentenced for academic fraud charges involving their children, as well as former lawmakers Choi Kang-wook and Yoon Mi-hyang, and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.

From the opposition party, former lawmakers Jeong Chan-min, Hong Moon-jong, and Shim Hak-bong are said to be on the list.

Within the ruling party, opinions are divided. Some view

The opposition has strongly criticized the pardon, citing former representative Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon as examples of the worst political pardon.

Whether all of them will be pardoned depends on President Lee's decision, but there are expectations that there will not be significant changes in the political landscape.

Regarding the advancement of the 'pardon' Cabinet meeting schedule, a presidential office official explained that the intention is to quickly resolve agenda items that can be concluded, so the administration can focus on other national priorities.

This is being interpreted as an effort to prevent the political controversy from dragging on.

It is also reported that another factor was the large number of agenda items related to industrial accidents for the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office/Yesterday: "I have instructed the Ministry of Labor to report on the preventive and follow-up measures for industrial accidents and the actions taken so far at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday."]

The People Power Party has demanded that tomorrow's extraordinary Cabinet meeting be broadcast live, citing that Cabinet member statements were live-streamed in a recent Cabinet meeting.

This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 <br>지름길 안돼”

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 지름길 안돼”
이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정

이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정
당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”

당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”
첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심

첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.