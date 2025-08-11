PPP candidates clash over Yoon ties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we turn to news from the People Power Party.



The first TV debate among the candidates for party leadership has just concluded.



Instead of competing over visions for how to revive the party in crisis, the debate began with a confrontation over martial law.



Reporter Park Young-min brings us the key moments from the debate.



[Report]



The first TV debate for the People Power Party leadership.



From the start, the candidates clashed over 'emergency martial law'.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Leadership Candidate: "Isn't former President Yoon Suk Yeol a historical traitor? Someone who pointed a gun at the people..."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Leadership Candidate: "Was anyone hurt or did anything happen to anyone? It's one of the president's emergency powers."]



They also revealed differences in their views regarding severing ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Leadership Candidate: "If I become the party leader, I said I would pay him a visit in my capacity as party leader, but you keep talking about severing ties and demanding apologies and reflections..."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Leadership Candidate: "He will be in trial for the duration of this party leadership election period. I'm saying that meeting with him would actually harm the party."]



The so-called anti-impeachment candidates called the special prosecution’s attempts to arrest former President Yoon in the Kim Keon-hee case a "serious human rights violation," while the pro-impeachment candidates criticized the former president to "maintain dignity."



The candidates refrained from mentioning Jeon Han-gil, a former history instructor who caused a disturbance at the joint speech event in Daegu on the 8th.



Meanwhile, the leadership's concerns regarding Jeon are deepening.



After banning him from future joint speeches, they have also initiated disciplinary procedures through the Central Ethics Committee, but Jeon is not backing down.



Protesting the ban, he has announced that he will continue to attend as a 'journalist' and party member.



The People Power Party's election management committee plans to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss measures to control Jeon's access.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!