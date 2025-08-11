News 9

Ex-first couple may be detained

[Anchor]

The decision on whether Kim Keon-hee will be detained will be made this week.

If a warrant is issued, it will be the first case of a former presidential couple being detained simultaneously.

Before that, tomorrow (Aug. 11), the criminal trial of former President Yoon, which had been suspended for two weeks due to the vacation season, will resume.

This is Hyun Ye-seul reporting.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has not attended all three criminal trials held since his re-arrest on the 10th of last month, has announced that he will again be absent when the trial resumes tomorrow (Aug. 11).

The defense team explained, as before, that this is due to "health reasons."

[Song Jin-ho/Defense Attorney for Yoon Suk Yeol/Aug. 7: "(His health) is in quite a bad state. He is in a condition difficult to sit for long periods to undergo questioning."]

The examination of the detention warrant for Kim Keon-hee will also take place on the 12th.

The 22-page warrant application details allegations of violations of the Capital Markets Act, Political Funds Act, and solicitation of bribes.

The special investigation team believes that Kim conspired with the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation group to gain unjust profits of about 810 million won through approximately 3,800 instances of coordinated trading and high-priced purchases.

Regarding the allegations of interference in nominations, it is believed that from June 2021 to March of the following year, she received about 270 million won worth of public opinion surveys for free from Mr. Myung Tae-kyun in 58 instances.

In connection with the Unification Church solicitation allegations, it is suspected that she conspired with the so-called 'Geunjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae to receive gifts worth over 82 million won, including expensive necklaces and bags, from April to July 2022.

The special investigation team focused on explaining the necessity of Kim's detention in about half of the warrant application and emphasized concerns about evidence destruction, citing that her laptop was formatted and her phone was replaced.

If a detention warrant is issued for Kim, it will mark the first case of a former presidential couple being detained simultaneously.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

