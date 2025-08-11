Push to relocate Oceans Ministry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, heading the key department responsible for President Lee’s major election pledge to relocate the ministry to Busan, has spoken out on this long-standing demand from the Busan region.



He clearly stated his position on the justification, timing, and budget for the relocation, so let's hear it directly from him.



Kim Chae-rin reports.



[Report]



The new administration has been strongly pushing for the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan from the beginning.



["I’m not sure if we can move (to Busan) by the end of the year. (We can.) We can?"]



The architect of this pledge, Minister Jeon Jae-soo, appeared on KBS's 'Sunday Diagnosis Live' and cited the expansion of growth momentum as a key reason.



[Jeon Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: "We can create another economic zone that can compete equally with the Seoul metropolitan area. This can help Korea move toward a multipolar growth system."]



He also mentioned that Busan should be made a strategic forward base for developing the Arctic route.



Instead of the southern route that takes 40 days and spans 22,000 km to Europe, the Arctic route, which is becoming accessible due to melting glaciers, will allow travel in 30 days over 15,000 km.



[Jeon Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: "The Lee Jae-myung administration aims to create an economic zone centered on the Arctic route to secure a stable growth engine. By relocating to Busan, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will lead this effort."]



To support this, he stated that the government would establish a maritime specialized court in Busan, attract major shipping companies, create the Southeast Investment Corporation with a capital of 3 trillion won as an investment funds, and relocate related organizations.



Estimates suggest that building a new government office will cost 160 billion won.



In response to calls that a public hearing might be necessary, this is how he responded:



[Jeon Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: "From the perspective of Korea's survival strategy, making a swift decision to relocate is much more beneficial than delaying due to cost concerns."]



When asked if the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is politically motivated ahead of next year’s local elections, the minister rebutted that politicians with a conscience would not do that.



KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



