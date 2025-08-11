Choi Ji-hoon's one-arm HR
[Anchor]
The 4th place SSG, riding a wave of momentum in the second half of the professional baseball season, achieved a complete victory over the 3rd place Lotte.
Choi Ji-hoon showcased his skills both defensively and offensively, hitting a home run with a technical swing.
This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.
[Report]
In the bottom of the 1st inning, with one out and a runner on second for Lotte, Ko Seung-min hit a well-placed ball to the outfield.
It seemed like it would be Lotte's first timely hit, but SSG center fielder Choi Ji-hoon made a spectacular catch above his head.
After preventing a run with his great defense, he showed focus by using the wall to change direction and prevent any further advancement.
In the 4th inning, he started the offense with a clean hit and successfully stole second base, shaking up Park Se-woong.
SSG then took control of the game with Jo Hyung-woo's three-run home run.
In the 6th inning, with the team leading 4-0, Choi Ji-hoon hit a decisive home run.
He lightly lifted Park Se-woong's third pitch forkball, sending it over the right field wall for a solo home run.
He showcased a technical swing by releasing his left hand and swinging the bat solely with his right hand at the moment of contact.
Choi Ji-hoon had a stellar performance with four hits, including a home run and one RBI, while starting pitcher Kim Gun-woo threw five scoreless innings, leading SSG to a big victory over Lotte and extending their winning streak to two games.
Meanwhile, KIA started the 3rd inning with a lead-off home run by Choi Hyung-woo, followed by big home runs from Wisdom and Kim Ho-ryeong, taking a five-run lead.
However, the joy of the Tigers' squad was short-lived.
In the bottom of the 3rd inning, the NC lineup quickly scored eight runs, including a grand slam by Park Gun-woo, successfully turning the game around.
NC's foreign pitcher Logan, who escaped from the brink of defeat, caught Park Gun-woo in a heartfelt embrace, showing his gratitude and drawing attention.
In the battle for 1st and 2nd place between LG and Hanwha, Son Ah-seop's performance stood out.
In the 5th inning, he hit a timely double against Son Joo-young, and in the 7th inning, while Hanwha was leading by one run, he executed a perfect slide to avoid a tag from Park Dong-won, scoring a valuable run.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
