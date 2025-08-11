News 9

Deaths linked to saving on A/C

[Anchor]

This summer, it has been difficult to endure even a single day without air conditioning.

There have been heartbreaking reports of elderly individuals who died from heatstroke while trying to save on air conditioning.

This is a story from Japan, which has experienced an unprecedented heatwave, much like ours.

We go to our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo in Tokyo.

[Report]

On the afternoon of the 5th, when Japan recorded its highest-ever daytime temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, an 80-year-old woman collapsed inside a house in Kanagawa Prefecture and was transported to the hospital, but later died.

Heatstroke is suspected to be the cause, and it was found that although there was an air conditioner in her house, it was not turned on.

[Tsuyoshi Fujinaga/Doctor: "If you do not turn on the air conditioner, the indoor temperature often exceeds 30 degrees during hot summer days."]

For the elderly, especially those in poor health, an indoor temperature of 30 degrees can be life-threatening.

This year, Japan has seen a surge in heatstroke-related deaths among the elderly inside their own homes.

According to statistics from the 23 wards of Tokyo, 56 people have died from heatstroke in the past two months, with all but two of them due to indoor heatstroke.

Notably, 70% of the deceased had air conditioning in their homes but were not using it.

[Shoji Yokobori/Doctor: "If air conditioning is not used sufficiently, it can harm health in this climate. It is important to frequently check in on the elderly and take care of them."]

This summer, Tokyo has waived the base water fee, which is around 10,000 won per month.

The measure to reduce the water bill was to encourage residents to use air conditioning without worrying as much about utility bills.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting for KBS News from Tokyo.

