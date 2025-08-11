Discount pass for rural trips

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A vacation in the countryside, called "chon-kangseu" in Korean, offers a charm that cannot be felt in the city, providing pure healing wherever you go.



If you are making plans for the remaining vacation period, you might want to pay attention to this news.



A variety of experiences and transportation discounts have created valuable travel packages.



Lee Soo-yeon reports.



[Report]



Friends of the same age met at Yongsan Station in Seoul.



Their destination is Iksan, Jeollabuk-do Province.



The rural tour pass to Iksan, sold by Korail, costs 49,900 won per person.



Round-trip KTX fare is included.



Just show this pass at the botanical garden ticket booth to pass through for free.



At a nearby café, you can enjoy coffee and, for an additional cost, taste specialty drinks.



In the rural experience village, you can make rice flour cookies.



Adding the KTX fare and the fees for three locations, the cost exceeds 80,000 won. But with the pass, it only costs 50,000 won.



There are a total of twenty participating businesses in the Jeolla region for the rural tour pass.



It allows unlimited use for 24 hours from the time of visit to the first business location.



[Ham Seung-eun/University Junior: "Eating and experiencing various things easily adds up to 150,000 to 200,000 won per person, but I thought it was cheap and cost-effective to enjoy this level of travel for just 50,000 won."]



The rural tour pass includes participation from 33 regions facing population decline, and services in Gangwon and Chungcheong regions have started this month, following Jeolla and Gyeongsang regions.



The tour pass, which is ideal for visiting multiple places in one area, also includes transportation discounts.



[Kim Go-eun/Director of Rural Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "Since transportation can be a bit inconvenient, we aim to save costs for your travel so that you can spend more locally and experience the charm."]



The government plans to increase the number of participating businesses and introduce accommodation-based products in the future.



KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



