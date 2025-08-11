Lee Chang-wook wins final night race

동영상 고정 취소

In the final night race of the Superrace Championship, Lee Chang-wook achieved his third victory of the season, moving one step closer to becoming the season champion.



Competing in the last night race held at Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province, Lee Chang-wook pressed the accelerator pedal deeper and continued his powerful run.



Lee Chang-wook crossed the finish line first, receiving the checkered flag with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 53.251 seconds, finishing more than a minute ahead of Lee Jung-woo.



With this third victory of the season, Lee Chang-wook accumulated 87 points, pulling 27 points ahead of second-place Lee Jung-woo, further increasing his chances of becoming the season champion.



Notably, Lee Chang-wook has been recognized as the 'Emperor of the Night' by finishing first in two out of the three night races held this season.



