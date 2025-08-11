News 9

Lee Chang-wook wins final night race

입력 2025.08.11 (04:16) 수정 2025.08.11 (04:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

In the final night race of the Superrace Championship, Lee Chang-wook achieved his third victory of the season, moving one step closer to becoming the season champion.

Competing in the last night race held at Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province, Lee Chang-wook pressed the accelerator pedal deeper and continued his powerful run.

Lee Chang-wook crossed the finish line first, receiving the checkered flag with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 53.251 seconds, finishing more than a minute ahead of Lee Jung-woo.

With this third victory of the season, Lee Chang-wook accumulated 87 points, pulling 27 points ahead of second-place Lee Jung-woo, further increasing his chances of becoming the season champion.

Notably, Lee Chang-wook has been recognized as the 'Emperor of the Night' by finishing first in two out of the three night races held this season.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Chang-wook wins final night race
    • 입력 2025-08-11 04:16:07
    • 수정2025-08-11 04:16:59
    News 9
In the final night race of the Superrace Championship, Lee Chang-wook achieved his third victory of the season, moving one step closer to becoming the season champion.

Competing in the last night race held at Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province, Lee Chang-wook pressed the accelerator pedal deeper and continued his powerful run.

Lee Chang-wook crossed the finish line first, receiving the checkered flag with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 53.251 seconds, finishing more than a minute ahead of Lee Jung-woo.

With this third victory of the season, Lee Chang-wook accumulated 87 points, pulling 27 points ahead of second-place Lee Jung-woo, further increasing his chances of becoming the season champion.

Notably, Lee Chang-wook has been recognized as the 'Emperor of the Night' by finishing first in two out of the three night races held this season.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 <br>지름길 안돼”

주한미군사령관 “숫자보다 능력 중요…전작권 전환 지름길 안돼”
이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정

이 대통령, 하루 앞당겨 국무회의 …조국 등 사면 여부 결정
당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”

당정, ‘대주주 기준’ 결론 못내… “‘관세 취약 업종’ 지원”
첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심

첫 TV토론도 ‘찬탄’ ‘반탄’ 공방 …‘전한길 논란’에 지도부 고심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.