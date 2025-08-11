Son Heung-min's LAFC debut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min of LAFC made his debut on the American stage just three days after joining the team.



From his very first match, Son drew a penalty kick that equalized the game, signaling the rise of a new star in American professional soccer.



This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.



[Report]



Son Heung-min's first day at work resembled that of an NBA superstar.



From the moment he stepped off the bus to entering the locker room, broadcast cameras focused solely on him.



Special uniforms were even made to announce his debut match, making it feel like a major event.



And in the 16th minute of the second half, Son finally took the stage in America.



Just three days after joining, the fans stood up to support Son during his debut match.



And just 15 minutes after being subbed in, Son fully met the expectations placed upon him.



He showcased his signature explosive runs, electrifying the stadium.



Despite being closed down by two opposing defenders, Son's overwhelming speed forced them to foul him.



The penalty kick he earned was converted by Bouanga, allowing LAFC to secure a valuable point in their away match against Chicago.



Son expressed his gratitude to the fans who came to the stadium, concluding an unforgettable debut.



[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "Obviously I'm a bit disappointed not getting the three points, but I think everybody put a lot of effort. I'm happy to make the debut and I hope the goals are coming soon."]



With a refreshing start, Son Heung-min will aim for his first goal in the American league in the away match against New England on the 17th.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!