[News Today] “USFK values capabilities over numbers”

[LEAD]

The U.S. Forces Korea commander says troop deployments could be reshaped if capabilities remain intact, and urges caution on transferring wartime operational control.



The remarks, citing recent examples of strategic flexibility, come just weeks before the expected Seoul-Washington summit.



[REPORT]

U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier T. Brunson held his first news conference since taking office.



He said the discussion of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea, an issue on the agenda of the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit, will be more about capabilities.



Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea

Those decisions will be made. My sense is that it won't be wholly about just numbers. I think it'll be more about capabilities.



The commander stressed the USFK needs an overhaul and maintaining their capabilities is more important than simply maintaining their number.



Although Brunson did not mention the reduction of U.S. troops stationed in Korea, he brought up the possibility of re-deployment of some 28,000 troops as long as their capabilities are maintained.



As an example of strategic flexibility, he cited the re-positioning of Patriot batteries under USFK to the Middle East early this year.



Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea

We've had fifth-gen fighters on the peninsula for the past six months. That's covered the gap.



Brunson called for prudence in transferring wartime operational control.



Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea

As long as we continue to move along the azimuth that's been set, we'll be in good stead. Now, if we choose to take shortcuts, that could endanger the readiness.



The commander said the transfer should take place only when the agreed military conditions are met, because rushing the matter runs counter to both countries' interests.



As to the cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan, Brunson said it shouldn't be considered a foregone conclusion that Washington will demand Seoul's participation.



He stressed what the U.S. Forces want is that South Korea plays a bigger role in defending itself from North Korea and displays flexibility in modernizing the South Korea-U.S. alliance.