News Today

[News Today] “USFK values capabilities over numbers”

입력 2025.08.11 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.11 (16:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The U.S. Forces Korea commander says troop deployments could be reshaped if capabilities remain intact, and urges caution on transferring wartime operational control.

The remarks, citing recent examples of strategic flexibility, come just weeks before the expected Seoul-Washington summit.

[REPORT]
U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier T. Brunson held his first news conference since taking office.

He said the discussion of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea, an issue on the agenda of the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit, will be more about capabilities.

Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea
Those decisions will be made. My sense is that it won't be wholly about just numbers. I think it'll be more about capabilities.

The commander stressed the USFK needs an overhaul and maintaining their capabilities is more important than simply maintaining their number.

Although Brunson did not mention the reduction of U.S. troops stationed in Korea, he brought up the possibility of re-deployment of some 28,000 troops as long as their capabilities are maintained.

As an example of strategic flexibility, he cited the re-positioning of Patriot batteries under USFK to the Middle East early this year.

Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea
We've had fifth-gen fighters on the peninsula for the past six months. That's covered the gap.

Brunson called for prudence in transferring wartime operational control.

Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea
As long as we continue to move along the azimuth that's been set, we'll be in good stead. Now, if we choose to take shortcuts, that could endanger the readiness.

The commander said the transfer should take place only when the agreed military conditions are met, because rushing the matter runs counter to both countries' interests.

As to the cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan, Brunson said it shouldn't be considered a foregone conclusion that Washington will demand Seoul's participation.

He stressed what the U.S. Forces want is that South Korea plays a bigger role in defending itself from North Korea and displays flexibility in modernizing the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “USFK values capabilities over numbers”
    • 입력 2025-08-11 16:40:17
    • 수정2025-08-11 16:41:24
    News Today

[LEAD]
The U.S. Forces Korea commander says troop deployments could be reshaped if capabilities remain intact, and urges caution on transferring wartime operational control.

The remarks, citing recent examples of strategic flexibility, come just weeks before the expected Seoul-Washington summit.

[REPORT]
U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier T. Brunson held his first news conference since taking office.

He said the discussion of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea, an issue on the agenda of the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit, will be more about capabilities.

Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea
Those decisions will be made. My sense is that it won't be wholly about just numbers. I think it'll be more about capabilities.

The commander stressed the USFK needs an overhaul and maintaining their capabilities is more important than simply maintaining their number.

Although Brunson did not mention the reduction of U.S. troops stationed in Korea, he brought up the possibility of re-deployment of some 28,000 troops as long as their capabilities are maintained.

As an example of strategic flexibility, he cited the re-positioning of Patriot batteries under USFK to the Middle East early this year.

Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea
We've had fifth-gen fighters on the peninsula for the past six months. That's covered the gap.

Brunson called for prudence in transferring wartime operational control.

Xavier T. Brunson / Commander, U.S. Forces Korea
As long as we continue to move along the azimuth that's been set, we'll be in good stead. Now, if we choose to take shortcuts, that could endanger the readiness.

The commander said the transfer should take place only when the agreed military conditions are met, because rushing the matter runs counter to both countries' interests.

As to the cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan, Brunson said it shouldn't be considered a foregone conclusion that Washington will demand Seoul's participation.

He stressed what the U.S. Forces want is that South Korea plays a bigger role in defending itself from North Korea and displays flexibility in modernizing the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법무부, 광복절 사면 발표…조국 등 정치인도 포함

법무부, 광복절 사면 발표…조국 등 정치인도 포함
[속보] 대통령실 “정치인 사면 각계 여러 의견 청취, 정치 복원 계기 되길”

[속보] 대통령실 “정치인 사면 각계 여러 의견 청취, 정치 복원 계기 되길”
[단독] 김건희 여사 인척집의 ‘고가시계’…구매자, 尹 대통령실 ‘로봇개’ 계약

[단독] 김건희 여사 인척집의 ‘고가시계’…구매자, 尹 대통령실 ‘로봇개’ 계약
‘김건희 목걸이’ 서희건설 압수수색…尹 재판 또 불출석

‘김건희 목걸이’ 서희건설 압수수색…尹 재판 또 불출석
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.