[News Today] PPP chair election TV debate

[LEAD]
People Power Party leadership contenders clashed in their first TV debate ahead of the party convention on the 22nd.

The exchanges focused less on policy and more on controversies over martial law, far-right politics, and ties to former president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Meanwhile, the party also wrestles with how to deal with former history lecturer Jeon Han-gil, who disrupted a joint speech session in Daegu last week.

[REPORT]
The first televised debate of candidates for the post of People Power Party chairman...

From the very start, they clashed over emergency martial law.

Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair
Is not former President Yoon a traitor who aimed his gun at the people of his country?

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Was anyone hurt? It is one of the presidential emergency rights.

The candidates also showed differences on whether to sever ties with former president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair
I meant visiting Yoon as PPP leader if elected. You keep talking about cutting ties with him and apologizing.

Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Yoon's trial will continue throughout the election period. Meeting with him will only hurt the party's interests.

Candidates opposing impeachment said the attempt by the special counsel investigating Kim Keon-hee to arrest Yoon was a serious violation of human rights.

Those supporting impeachment called on Yoon to behave with dignity.

The candidates refrained from mentioning former history lecturer Jeon Han-gil, who caused a commotion at a joint speech session in Daegu last week.

The party leadership is still trying to come up with measures against Jeon.

The PPP has banned Jeon from future party conventions and referred his case to the party’s central ethics panel for disciplinary procedures, but Jeon remains adamant.

He rebutted the measures and vowed to attend party conventions as a journalist and party member.

